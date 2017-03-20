MCD Elections Force Changes In IPL 2017 Schedule In Delhi

The Indian Premier League 2017 will be played from April 5 to May 21.

The IPL 2017 schedule underwent a minor change due to the MCD elections in the capital scheduled for April 22. The Indian Premier League (IPL) afternoon match (4pm)in Delhi, involving Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians, which was originally slated to be hosted at the Ferozeshah Kotla on April 22, has now been shifted to Mumbai and will be an evening game, starting at 8 pm. Meanwhile, the Daredevils will now host the Mumbai outfit on May 6. The IPL will be played from April 5 to May 21.

Owing to the change in timings of the Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians match, the clash between Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune has been preponed and will now be played from 4 pm, instead of its original schedule of being an evening match.

"The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 schedule has been revised owing to the municipal elections set to take place in Delhi on April 22nd, 2017. As a result the home matches involving Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiants have undergone minor changes," a statement from the IPL read.

The auction for IPL 2017 was held in Bengaluru in February with Ben Stokes making history by becoming the most expensive foreign player in the Indian Premier League ever.

The all-rounder was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for a whopping Rs. 14 crore while Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out Rs. 12 crore to buy England's pace sensation Tymal Mills.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan were the two Afghan players to be bought in the auction. There were a few shocks as well along the way.

There were no takers for Ishant Sharma and Irfan Pathan while world's No.1 T20 bowler Imran Tahir also went unsold.

(With IANS Inputs)