Live IPL Auction 2017, Bengaluru: Kings XI Buy Eoin Morgan For His Base Price

IPL 2017: Most franchises like to keep squad base between 22 and 24.

All eyes will be on Ishant Sharma and Irfan Pathan when eight franchise's think-tank battle it out in Bengaluru for the IPL 10 auction. There will be a strong focus on buying uncapped Indians too with the franchises allowed to pick a maximum of 76 out of the 350 plus players set to go under the hammer. This is the last auction of the 10-year cycle after which all players are set to go back into the auction pool. While the maximum squad strength can be 27, most franchises like to keep squad base between 22 and 24. (IPL Player Auction List)

Catch all the live updates of the IPL 2017 auction here.

09:47 IST: Finally some bidding being done by the teams and it's for Pawan Negi.

09:44 IST: Indian batsman Saurabh Tiwary with a base price of Rs. 30 lakh also remains unsold.

09:43 IST: Taylor also remains unsold!! The teams seem to very cautious with a limited purse available.

09:42 IST: Up next is New Zealand's middle order batsman Ross Taylor with a base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

09:41 IST: Another Englishman Alex Hales also remains unsold. His base price was Rs. 1 crore

09:40 IST: Surprise! Surprise! Jason Roy goes unsold. At least for the time being.

IPL Auction: Eoin Morgan was bought by Kings XI Punjab for his base price.

09:39 IST: Morgan goes to Kings XI for his base price!!

09:38 IST: Up next is Eoin Morgan with a base price of Rs. 2 crore. First bid by Kings XI Punjab.

09:37 IST: Guptill goes unsold!

09:36 IST: Here comes the first player to be sold and it's New Zealand opener Martin Guptill. His base price is Rs. 50 lakh.

09:31 IST: All set for the IPL Auction and the action is expected to start soon.

09:25 IST: A message from the main man of the IPL auction.

This is my workplace for the rest of the day . That little gavel could be busy! #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Bq4mwURJqu — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) February 20, 2017

09:15 IST: Let's take a look at the purse available for all teams.

09:10 IST: Some big name players will be up for grabs today. The likes of Ben Stokes, Ishant Sharma, Eoin Morgan, Kagiso Rabada will surely be the big picks.

09:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL Player Auction taking place in Bengaluru.

The focus will be the English players too with the likes of all-rounder Ben Stokes, England captain Eoin Morgan and hard-hitting opener Jason Roy entering the fray. Ahmad

The base price ranges from Rs 10 Lakh to Rs 2 crore and there could be a clamour for uncapped Indian players based on their performances during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Among the uncapped Indian players, young performers like Jharkhand batsman Virat Singh and teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw (both Rs 10 lakh) can attract good bids. Not to forget Ishank Jaggi who was drafted as a last minute player after a string of good performances in the final leg of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

The auction pool is an interesting mix with five Afghanistan players. But Mohammed Shahzad (BP Rs 50 lakh) with his pyrotechnics and spinner all-rounder Mohammed Nabi (BP Rs 30 lakh) may get deals, which will be a historic first and big boost for India's friendly neighbourhood.