 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017
Cricket

Lakshmipathy Balaji Returns To KKR As Bowling Coach

Updated: 04 January 2017 13:46 IST

Lakshmipathy Balaji, who retired from First-Class cricket in September 2016, remains associated with the Tamil Nadu team as its bowling coach.

Lakshmipathy Balaji Returns To KKR As Bowling Coach
Lakshmipathy Balaji retired from First-Class cricket in September 2016. © AFP

Mumbai:

Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday named former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji as their bowling coach ahead of the 2017 Indian Premier League.

Balaji, who retired from First-Class cricket in September 2016, remains associated with the Tamil Nadu team as its bowling coach.

He was an integral part of KKR's bowling line-up from 2011 to 2013, and contributed to the team's victorious campaign in 2012.

Making the announcement, KKR CEO said: "It's great to welcome Bala back to the KKR family. He was an integral part of KKR from 2011-13 and played a key role in helping KKR win the championship in 2012".

Commenting on his new role as bowling coach of KKR, Balaji said: "I had thoroughly enjoyed my stint as a player for KKR and I am delighted to be back to the franchise that I have admired".

Topics : Cricket Lakshmipathy Balaji Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders named Lakshmipathy Balaji as their bowling coach
  • Balaji retired from First-Class cricket in September 2016
  • Balaji was an integral part of KKR's bowling line-up from 2011 to 2013
Related Articles
Indian Premier League 2017: Top Players Including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Retained By Franchises
Indian Premier League 2017: Top Players Including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Retained By Franchises
Delhi Daredevils Release 'Million Dollar Boy' Pawan Negi, Imran Tahir
Delhi Daredevils Release 'Million Dollar Boy' Pawan Negi, Imran Tahir
Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017
Wasim Akram to Miss IPL 2017
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 31 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.