Lakshmipathy Balaji Returns To KKR As Bowling Coach

Mumbai:

Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday named former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji as their bowling coach ahead of the 2017 Indian Premier League.

Balaji, who retired from First-Class cricket in September 2016, remains associated with the Tamil Nadu team as its bowling coach.

He was an integral part of KKR's bowling line-up from 2011 to 2013, and contributed to the team's victorious campaign in 2012.

Making the announcement, KKR CEO said: "It's great to welcome Bala back to the KKR family. He was an integral part of KKR from 2011-13 and played a key role in helping KKR win the championship in 2012".

Commenting on his new role as bowling coach of KKR, Balaji said: "I had thoroughly enjoyed my stint as a player for KKR and I am delighted to be back to the franchise that I have admired".