Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 17 Runs

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in their Indian Premier League match, on Saturday. Chasing a challenging 173-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad could reach 155 for six in their allotted 20 overs with Kolkata bowlers putting on a commendable performance. For Hyderabad, David Warner and Yuvraj Singh top scored with identical 26 each.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa struck a gritty 68 off 39 balls to help the Knight Riders recover from a jittery start and post 172 for six.

Despite seeing off openers -- Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir -- early, the Sunrisers bowlers failed to make further in-roads in the middle overs and the Karnataka duo of Uthappa and Manish Pandey (46) put on a solid 77-run partnership from 52 balls.