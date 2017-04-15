Kieron Pollard Is Treating The Ball Like Manjrekar's Face, Twitter Trolls Commentator

Looks like cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar may actually have done Mumbai Indians a favour. His less-than-charitable comments about West Indian Kieron Pollard's batting abilities were like waving a red rag to a bull. First, Pollard took to Twitter to fire a salvo at Manjrekar. Then he turned his attention towards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), smashing them to a pulp to pave the way for an MI win. Manjrekar, who is part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commentary team, went on air to suggest that Pollard is not a good enough a player to bat higher up the order and he is not more than a 5-6 overs player.

"Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings," Manjrekar added and this irked the Mumbai Indians batsman, who took to twitter to vent out his anger.

Pollard, in reply tagged Manjrekar in his tweet and blasted him for his comments. "@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea (sic)," Pollard tweeted.

@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea .. — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

He followed it up with a couple of more tweets where he was seen congratulating the Pandya brothers for their brilliant performance.

Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can't take it back.. sins of parents fall on... — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

U finish that sentence .. !! All in all great TEAM effort .. well done team well done Hardik nitesh krunal youngsters doing the business — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

The action then shifted to the MI-SRH match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday and Twitter came alive with an assortment of comments on Pollard was seeing Manjrekar's face in the cricket ball as he destroyed RCB.

Great innings from Kieron Pollard from no where he took Mumbai Indians so near to winning position... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 14, 2017

Pollard has hit 18 runs trying to hit Sanjay Manjrekar — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 14, 2017

Would like to know Sanjay Manjrekar's views on this innings by Kieron Pollard #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #ipl — Premal Jogi (@PremJog) April 14, 2017

Keiron Pollard is treating the ball like Sanjay Manjrekar's face. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 14, 2017

Manjrekar's co-commentator Ravi Shastri too took the opportunity on air to ask the former if he had spoken to Pollard since the Twitter battle.

"Kept a safe distance. Couple of security guards outside the commentary box as well," Manjrekar responded.

"That was a shocker. The compliment that he paid me just came out of nowhere," concluded Manjrekar.