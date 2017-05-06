Jaydev Unadkat Takes Maiden IPL Hat-trick, Blows Away Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith recently lavishly praised Jaydev Unadkat when they halted Mumbai Indians' winning streak. While Mumbai needed 17 off the last over, Unadkat gave away just 13 runs and took two crucial wickets to give Pune a victory. He really seems to enjoy playing the role of a hero because on Saturday in Hyderabad, the 25-year-old left-arm pacer donned his cape once again. Unadkat guided Pune to a 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to a five-wicket haul.

Jaydev Unadkat ended with figures of 5 for 30 which included a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hat-trick in the last over. It was also IPL 2017's third hat-trick. He dismissed Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bring up his 100th T20 wicket. For the statistically inclined, he also bowled a maiden over and joined Lasith Malinga and Samuel Badree as only the third player to take triple-wicket maidens in the IPL. Unadkat also became the second bowler to take two five-fors in the tournament, after James Faulkner's exploits in 2013. Unadkat took the first one back in 2013 representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pune's rise to second on the points table has mainly been because of their resurgent bowling attack. After a terrible start, they've improved drastically and Unadkat has played a major role. He's become the second-highest wicket-taker in the death overs. Giving him company has been Ben Stokes who finished with figures of 3 for 30 on Saturday.

"All of us have work hard, all of us have contributed and that's how you win matches for the team. I am very happy with the result today. I am trying to keep it simple and have the backing of (Steve) Smith, MS (Dhoni) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes). We have been having some terrific talks in the meetings and it is good to implement all those in the match. I have been doing well in this part of the game and I need to continue it for the team," said Unadkat, the much well-deserved man of the match.