IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony Live: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage, Live Streaming Online

Sunrisers Hyderbad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2017 opener

The 10th season of the Indian Premier League starts on Wednesday, marking a decade of cricket, razzmatazz, glamour and also controversy and scandals. The latest edition of the glitz will have the extra bonus of eight opening ceremonies, one in each hosting venue. With the first match beginning in Hyderabad, the first opening ceremony can also be caught on television as well as on live streaming, setting off nearly two months of non-stop action with most of the biggest players in the world showing off their Twenty20 skills.

When will IPL 2017 be played?

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played from April 5-May 21.

Where will Indian Premier League 2017 be played?

IPL 2017 will be played at several venues across India -- Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Rajkot and Mohali.

How do I watch IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony live?

The opening ceremonies will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

Where can you follow IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony live online?

The IPL 2017 Opening Ceremonies will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.



