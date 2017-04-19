IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Hyderabad have replaced Mohammed Nabi and Barinder Sran with Kane Williamson and Mohammed Siraj, respectively -- the latter will make his debut.
Delhi brought in Jayant Yadav in place of Mohammed Shami.
When and Where to watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils
(SRH) vs (DD) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: SRH vs DD
The players and umpires are making their way out to the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner will open with the bat for Hyderabad. Jayant Yadav will start with the ball for Delhi. Can he start with something special?
Zaheer Khan says that Jayant Yadav is back in the side. Feels that the wicket looks like the same. Reckons that it is just a matter of time and success seems to be around the corner. Ends by saying that he senses good energy around and hopes to end up on the winning side.
David Warner says they will bat first. States the other day it was a reused pitch and this is different, so wants to put runs on the board. When asked about how he motivates his team before a game, some games are tight and you really want to win those ones, so just tells his players to back their abilities. Mentions they have two changes, Mohammad Nabi misses out for Kane Williamson and Barinder Sran is replaced by Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - HYDERABAD WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BAT!
Delhi, on the other, have taken the tournament by surprise. They are working gelling well as a unit and proving teamwork as the main reason behind their success. Can Zaheer Khan and co. keep up the winning run or will the hosts disrupt their party? Expect an exciting game of cricket!
Hello and welcome for the Match 21 of the 2017 Indian T20 League. Hyderabad will be hosting Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Hyderabad have not lost a single game at their den and will surely look to keep that record intact.