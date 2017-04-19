IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

IPL live score: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Hyderabad have replaced Mohammed Nabi and Barinder Sran with Kane Williamson and Mohammed Siraj, respectively -- the latter will make his debut.

Delhi brought in Jayant Yadav in place of Mohammed Shami.

When and Where to watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

(SRH) vs (DD) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.