IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

When hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Uppal Stadium on Saturday, David Warner's team will be hoping to halt Steve Smith's winning run in the league. Pune have found great momentum towards the business end of the tournament with three consecutive wins and are placed third on the table with 14 points from 11 matches. Statistically, in their last seven games, barring a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, they've won six. Hyderabad are placed fourth with 13 points from 11 games. Both the teams are hoping to cement their place in the IPL Play-offs with a win. In their last meeting, Pune had beaten Hyderabad by 6 wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
While Rahul Tripathi's brilliant 93 in their last match against Kolkata guided Pune to win at the Eden, he will be expected to come good on Saturday too. Ben Stokes has also lived up to the billing of being the costliest buy when he smashed his maiden ton against Gujarat. The Pune bowling, led by Jaydev Unadkat, has been disciplined and they need to perform on Saturday to be able to stop orange cap holder Warner. Though Hyderabad hasn't performed well in away matches, they intend to take full advantage of playing at home with a strong batting line-up consisting of Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Kane Williamson.
With purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young Afghan find Rashid Khan leading the bowling attack, Pune better be wary.
When and Where to watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) vs (RPS)Rising Pune Supergiant
(SRH) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: SRH vs RPS
Hyderabad despite losing Ashish Nehra to injury put up a good collective show. Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers picking up 4/29. Rashid Khan was once again difficult to pick and gave away just 18 runs in his 4 overs. Bipul Sharma was expensive while Moises Henriques kept it tight. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, had a rare off day. The target looks tricky on this two-paced surface but when Hyderabad's top order gets going, no target is big for them. Join us soon for the chase.
After a sloppy start, cameos from Stokes and Dhoni have taken Pune to a decent total. Hyderabad drew first blood when they got rid of the in-form Rahul Tripathi early. Ajinkya Rahane's poor form continued while Steven Smith failed to make most of the reprieves given to him. It looked as if Pune wouldn't even make it to 130 but some big hitting from Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni at the back end helped them reach near 150.
1
Siddarth Kaul to
Slower length ball wide outside off, Sundar moves a long way across to paddle but misses. Since it's the last ball, Unadkat rushes to the other end and completes the run. Ojha has a shy at the striker's end but misses. Bye signalled by the umpire. PUNE FINISH ON 148/8!
0
Siddarth Kaul to
No, he can't! Good delivery though. Back of a length on off, Sundar goes for the heave but gets an inside edge onto his pads which dies down on the leg side.
Jaydev Unadkat is the new man in. Siddarth Kaul is on a hat-trick. Can he take it?
W
Siddarth Kaul to Shardul Thakur
OUT! Over the wicket now, Kaul pitches it on a fuller length, Thakur lofts it towards long off. David Warner is the man there and he takes a good catch above his head. Siddarth Kaul is on a hat-trick now.
Shardul Thakur walks out to bat.
W
Siddarth Kaul to MS Dhoni
OUT! Fuller length ball around middle, Dhoni goes for the big slog across the line. Gets a faint edge as the ball moves away a shade and it's an easy take for Naman Ojha behind the stumps. The Pune keeper walks back but he's played a real handy knock for his team.
4
Siddarth Kaul to MS Dhoni
FOUR! From around the wicket, Kaul angles it across. Dhoni makes room, opens his body up a bit and carves it over point to send it across the rope. He's on his merry way here.
1
Siddarth Kaul to
Washington Sundar works it away to short mid-wicket for a single.