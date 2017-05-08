 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Updated: 08 May 2017 18:00 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 48th T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
IPL Live Score, SRH vs MI: Both teams would look to add to their points tally © BCCI

Two consecutive losses have messed up Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans. They lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla, but what hurt them more was a 12-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. It was their first loss at home. Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table with 13 points and need to win their two remaining matches to completely seal their IPL Play-Offs berth. So, when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday, they will have a tough task ahead. Mumbai's massive win over Delhi Daredevils on Sunday night assured them of a Play-off berth. The middle-order batting has been a point of bother for Sunrisers and they will need to address it against Mumbai. However, their bowling has been the team's strength. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul have taken most of the team's wickets. Ashish Nehra, who left the field against Pune after cramping, is unsure of being available for the match against Mumbai. Mumbai, on the other hand, are just focused on making the most of their remaining league games. They've been in sublime form in the tournament. While Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard made merry against Delhi, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, captain Rohit Sharma and the Pandra brothers have been consistent contributors with the bat. Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan and Karn Sharma have been great in the bowling department so far. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

(SRH) Vs (MI) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: SRH vs MI

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

Siddarth Kaul to finish his quota.

17.6
1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma

1 run.

17.6
2
wd

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kieron Pollard

Wide! Sprays this full toss down the leg, probably an attempted yorker which misses, it's called as a wide by the umpire.

17.5
1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma

Full toss on the stumps, comes down the track and drives it to wide long off. One more added to the scoreboard.

17.4
1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kieron Pollard

Yorker on off, drilled down to long on for one more.

17.3
1

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma

Fuller in length this time, it's flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

17.2
6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma

SIX! He's placed that beautifully. Doesn't try to hit it hard, not that short and it's timed well over the rope. Length ball and it's heaved over the mid-wicket boundary. Excellent shot.

17.1
2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rohit Sharma

Too full and too straight from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, flicked through square leg. Two runs are taken as the ball is mopped up by the fielder in the deep.

!

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to bowl his final spell.

16.6
0

Rashid Khan to Kieron Pollard

Tosses it well outside off, Pollard looks to drive but misses.

load more
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians David Andrew Warner Rohit Sharma Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI: Rashid Khan Removes Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Lose 4 Wickets vs Hyderabad
IPL Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI: Rashid Khan Removes Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Lose 4 Wickets vs Hyderabad
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs GL: Dwayne Smith Helps Gujarat To 6-Wicket Victory vs Punjab
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs GL: Dwayne Smith Helps Gujarat To 6-Wicket Victory vs Punjab
IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.