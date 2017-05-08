IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Two consecutive losses have messed up Sunrisers Hyderabad's plans. They lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla, but what hurt them more was a 12-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday. It was their first loss at home. Hyderabad are placed fourth on the points table with 13 points and need to win their two remaining matches to completely seal their IPL Play-Offs berth. So, when they take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians on Monday, they will have a tough task ahead. Mumbai's massive win over Delhi Daredevils on Sunday night assured them of a Play-off berth. The middle-order batting has been a point of bother for Sunrisers and they will need to address it against Mumbai. However, their bowling has been the team's strength. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul have taken most of the team's wickets. Ashish Nehra, who left the field against Pune after cramping, is unsure of being available for the match against Mumbai. Mumbai, on the other hand, are just focused on making the most of their remaining league games. They've been in sublime form in the tournament. While Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard made merry against Delhi, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, captain Rohit Sharma and the Pandra brothers have been consistent contributors with the bat. Harbhajan Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan and Karn Sharma have been great in the bowling department so far. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

(SRH) Vs (MI) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.