IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

If Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 ends against the resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, they will have no one else to blame. Sitting at the No.1 spot of the table almost till the end of the league stage, the KKR boys somehow managed to destroy their record and start an unstoppable downward slide. They lost four of the last five league matches, with the only win coming against the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore. So when they take on SRH in the Eliminator, KKR will have many ghosts on their shoulders. SRH, on the other hand, would be chuffed and keen for a battle. They were in a corner, like two other sides - Rising Pune Supergiant and Kings XI Punjab - to make a bid for the knockout stage and they really won't be complaining about being in the one-off match. Two losses towards the crucial end of the league were repaired with two fine wins as the defending champions scored some vital points. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
(SRH) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: SRH vs KKR
Eliminator of the Indian T20 League 2017 will be played between Hyderabad and Kolkata at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The same sides which locked heads last year would once again find themselves in a similar position. Kolkata will want to seek revenge as the defending champions had won the game last year by 22 runs. A knockout game and everything to play for, the team which will lose this encounter will be eliminated from the tournament and the winner will go through to play the second Qualifier in Bengaluru on the 19th of May, against the winner of the 1st Qualifier. Hyderabad have been fairly consistent throughout the tournament and will be confident heading into the eliminator with two back-to-back victories over Mumbai and Gujarat respectively. Warner has been in great form, amassing 604 runs, and is one of the top run-scorers of the tournament. He would like to lead his side from the front. The team from the south, will be sweating over the fitness of Yuvraj Singh who missed the last game due to a finger injury and they will be hoping that he makes it in time. They will also want their bowlers to keep up the good job. Kolkata, on the other hand, started the tournament really well, but lost their way a little towards the business end of the tournament with two losses against Punjab and Mumbai respectively. They will be looking forward to bounce back with a win and make it count when it matters the most. The side from the east would be without Chris Woakes who has gone back home for national duty. He has been handy with the ball, bagging 17 wickets in the 13 games played and they will need someone to step up in his place. Gautam Gambhir will like his batsmen to get consistent and give support to Chris Lynn who has been firing on all cylinders. An exciting game of cricket awaits!