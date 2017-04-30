IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL Live Score, SRH vs KKR: Both Warner and Gambhir would look to win against each other

The big job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is to beat either Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or Mumbai Indians (MI). Preferably both. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), fresh from their second 200-plus total of IPL 10 which they scored against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, would be really upbeat and keen on taking KKR. Gautam Gambhir's team, on the other hand, seem to have found the kind of form that creates champions. KKR were unstoppable against Delhi Daredevils, with Gambhir now finding big runs from himself, Robin Uthappa and even Sunil Narine, with Manish Pandey promising more. Their bowling is formidable, with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav in the fast bowling forefront and young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav finding form.

SRH, however, have in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the rightful owner of the Purple Cap. He, along with young leg-spinner Rashid Khan, have been quite the test for most batting line-ups and the Hyderabad coaches would be hoping for a repeat. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

(SRH) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.