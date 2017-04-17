 
IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab

Updated: 17 April 2017 18:58 IST

IPL Live Score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 19th T20 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad © BCCI

When Sunrisers Hyderabad began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, it looked like they had simply resumed from where they had left off in 2106. The defending champions quickly won their first two matches and it was all good. Then came consecutive losses to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and things were not so rosy anymore. Kings XI Punjab also began with two wins, and then were sent packing to big losses by KKR and Delhi Daredevils. So the fortunes of the two Australian captains - David Warner of SRH and Glenn Maxwell of KXIP - are pretty similar. The only difference is that one of them will end up with two points after the match on Monday in Hyderabad (LIVE SCORECARD)

SRH's misfortunes are not for any lack of trying on Warner's part. He is second on the batting list with 165 runs from four innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques have contributed as well. Rashid Khan has been great with the ball as wall with seven wickets so far in the tournament while the veteran Ashish Nehra is effective too. So essentially, it is just some things going wrong at specific times that has been the difference between winning and losing for SRH. As for KXIP, their bowlers have struggled. Varun Aaron is way too expensive and the rest the three Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have been moderate at best.

When and Where to watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 

(SRH) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

The players and umpires are out in the middle. David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan will open the batting for Hyderabad. Sandeep Sharma will start with the new ball for Punjab. There is a slip in place. Here we go...

!

David Warner says that they had a disappointing start on the road. Mentions that they are back home and they will be looking to start fresh again. States that both the teams have had similar fates.

!

Glenn Maxwell says that they need to bowl well. Hopes that they chase well. Wants his team to execute their plans well today. Informs that Ishant Sharma has come back in for Varun Aaron.

!

TOSS - PUNJAB WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BOWL.

!

Hello and welcome for the second match of the day between Hyderabad and Punjab. Both started the tournaments well but have failed to capitalize on it once they left their very own backyard. Hyderabad are back at their den and will look to get back to winning ways. Punjab, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance in the last game and look to better their track road on road. Expect a fierce battle.

