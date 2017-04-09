IPL Live Score, SRH Vs GL: Rashid Triple Strikes Rock Gujarat Lions

IPL Live Score, SRH Vs GL: Warner's team favourites against struggling Raina and Co.

In what will be the first of the double headers on a super Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Gujarat Lions. While the hosts will be riding high after a stunning victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions will be hoping to make amends after the debacle against KKR (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live cricket action and updates of SRH vs GL IPL match in Hyderabad

16:49 IST: Dwayne Smith is the new man in. Joins Dinesh Karthik.

16:44 IST: Wicket! Another one bites the dust. This time Suresh Raina has to go back to the hut. Rashid Khan has picked up his third wicket.

16:38 IST: Four! Great shot from Dinesh Karthik. Straight past the bowler.

16:33 IST: Big wicket! Rashid Khan is on a roll at the moment. Wrong one and Finch fails to read it of the hand as well as of the pitch. Trapped right in front. Gujarat lose their third.

16:32 IST: Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch have to rebuild here for Gujarat.

16:25 IST: Wicket! Gujarat lose both their openers. Roy has to depart. Bhuvi strikes.

16:20 IST: Wicket! Rashid Khan again does the trick for Hyderabad. McCullum becomes the first casualty for Gujarat. Leg before for 5.

16:16 IST: Gujarat Lions 32 for 0 after 4 overs.

16:14 IST: Nehra comes on and Roy pulls him over mid-wicket. Four!

16:11 IST: Four! Second of the over. Roy is looking to take the attack to the opposition.

16:11 IST: Four! Short from Bipul and gets the treatment.

16:10 IST: Roy goes for the reverse sweep, didn't quite get it of the middle of the bat but the ball lands safely.

16:07 IST: Four! Second boundary of the over. Gujarat Lions getting a move on.

16:06 IST: Roy gives the charge and gets a boundary. First of the match.

16:05 IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to share the new ball with Bipul.

16:03 IST: McCullum takes a single and he is away. A good first over by Bipul. Only 3 from it.

16:02 IST: Roy off the mark with a single. Gujarat are away.

16:00 IST: Both the openers are out there for the LIons. Jason Roy to take strike. McCullum at the other end. Left-arm spinner Bipul Sharma to start things off for Hyderabad.

15:56 IST: So players make their way to the middle. We are about get underway.

15:40 IST: Here is a look at how the teams are lined up.

15:38 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad gearing up for their second match this season.

15:37 IST: Gujarat Lions in a hurdle before the start of the match.

15:36 IST: Basil Thampi and Delhi legspinner Tejas Baroka replaces Jakati and Manpreet Gony for the Gujarat Lions.

15:33 IST: Hyderabad have gone in with an unchanged squad.

15:31 IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to bowl.

15:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions.

Sunrisers have a potent bowling attack and adding to the experience of Nehra and Kumar is young leggie Rashid Khan who showed his capability of foxing batsmen with the ball and getting crucial breakthroughs. Captain David Warner's destructive batting prowess is well-known and he along with Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to give a good start from the beginning of the innings.

Gujarat Lions will be worried about their bowling attack after they were taken to the cleaners by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn. A few changes in the line-up will be the order of the day and Australia all-rounder James Faulkner needs to be back in the team.

The batting department though continues to look strong and a lot will be dependent on them. Suresh Raina along with Brendon McCullum and Dinesh Karthik will be hoping to keep their fine form going with the bat and put up a big total which would help their weakened bowling line-up something to defend.