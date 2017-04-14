IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fell to a very average 142 for 5 as the initial assault by Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle could not be followed up by the rest of the RCB batsmen. A home match against Mumbai Indians would be an ideal platform for the captain to get a feel of things and try to get RCB back on the rails. Mumbai on the other hand, are upbeat after two consecutive wins, including an easy one over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.On the other side, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma would be hoping that his personal form, as well as his side's win-loss graph both take an upward swing again.
When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
(RCB) Vs (MI) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: RCB vs MI
SREENATH ARAVIND comes on to bowl.
0
Samuel Badree to Nitish Rana
No run.
1
lb
Samuel Badree to Kieron Pollard
Leg bye.
KIERON POLLARD is the new man in. Boy, this is some procession going on from Mumbai.
W
Samuel Badree to Rohit Sharma
OUT! BADREE, YOU BEAUTY! Gets to his hat-trick in style! Slips in a googly around off, spins in sharply. Sharma strides forward to defend but doesn't pick up the googly. Plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through the gap between his bat and pad to dislodge the stumps.
NITISH RANA walks out to bat.
W
Samuel Badree to Mitchell McClenaghan
OUT! THE PLOY TO SEND IN THE PINCH HITTER BACKFIRES! Full toss on off, McClenaghan goes for the slog but mistimes it towards Mandeep Singh at wide long on. He is calm over there and pouches it safely. What a start this has been for the hosts and Badree is on as roll. He is on a hat-trick and ruling the roost at the moment. The visitors need 136 from 105 balls.
MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN is the new man in.
W
Samuel Badree to Parthiv Patel
OUT! GOOD TAKE BY CHRIS GAYLE! Floated delivery around off and lures Patel in an ambitious drive. He accepts the invitation and goes for a full blooded drive on the up. Chris Gayle at short cover is sharp as a hawk and takes a brilliant catch. Patel's struggle comes to and end and Bangalore are off to a great start.
0
Samuel Badree to Parthiv Patel
Tossed up outside off, drilled to mid off.