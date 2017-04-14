IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fell to a very average 142 for 5 as the initial assault by Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle could not be followed up by the rest of the RCB batsmen. A home match against Mumbai Indians would be an ideal platform for the captain to get a feel of things and try to get RCB back on the rails. Mumbai on the other hand, are upbeat after two consecutive wins, including an easy one over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.On the other side, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma would be hoping that his personal form, as well as his side's win-loss graph both take an upward swing again.

When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

(RCB) Vs (MI) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

