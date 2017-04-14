 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

Updated: 14 April 2017 17:51 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 12th T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.

IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Mumbai Indians on Friday © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fell to a very average 142 for 5 as the initial assault by Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle could not be followed up by the rest of the RCB batsmen. A home match against Mumbai Indians would be an ideal platform for the captain to get a feel of things and try to get RCB back on the rails. Mumbai on the other hand, are upbeat after two consecutive wins, including an easy one over Sunrisers Hyderabad. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.On the other side, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma would be hoping that his personal form, as well as his side's win-loss graph both take an upward swing again.

When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

(RCB) Vs (MI) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: RCB vs MI

  • Last 10 updates
  • 2nd Innings
  • Refresh
!

SREENATH ARAVIND comes on to bowl.

2.6
0

Samuel Badree to Nitish Rana

No run.

2.5
1
lb

Samuel Badree to Kieron Pollard

Leg bye.

!

KIERON POLLARD is the new man in. Boy, this is some procession going on from Mumbai.

2.4
W

Samuel Badree to Rohit Sharma

OUT! BADREE, YOU BEAUTY! Gets to his hat-trick in style! Slips in a googly around off, spins in sharply. Sharma strides forward to defend but doesn't pick up the googly. Plays down the wrong line and the ball goes through the gap between his bat and pad to dislodge the stumps.

!

NITISH RANA walks out to bat.

2.3
W

Samuel Badree to Mitchell McClenaghan

OUT! THE PLOY TO SEND IN THE PINCH HITTER BACKFIRES! Full toss on off, McClenaghan goes for the slog but mistimes it towards Mandeep Singh at wide long on. He is calm over there and pouches it safely. What a start this has been for the hosts and Badree is on as roll. He is on a hat-trick and ruling the roost at the moment. The visitors need 136 from 105 balls.

!

MITCHELL MCCLENAGHAN is the new man in.

2.2
W

Samuel Badree to Parthiv Patel

OUT! GOOD TAKE BY CHRIS GAYLE! Floated delivery around off and lures Patel in an ambitious drive. He accepts the invitation and goes for a full blooded drive on the up. Chris Gayle at short cover is sharp as a hawk and takes a brilliant catch. Patel's struggle comes to and end and Bangalore are off to a great start.

2.1
0

Samuel Badree to Parthiv Patel

Tossed up outside off, drilled to mid off.

load more
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs RPS: Gujarat, Pune Both Look To Break Losing Streak
IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs RPS: Gujarat, Pune Both Look To Break Losing Streak
IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Bangalore Dismiss Buttler Early In Mumbai's Chase
IPL Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Bangalore Dismiss Buttler Early In Mumbai's Chase
IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.