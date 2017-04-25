IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Stung by a batting debacle, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the onerous task of picking up pieces when they face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a singular aim of keeping their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be an arduous task for Virat Kohli and his team after being dismissed for 49 by KKR -- the lowest ever total in the history of the tournament, where none of 11 batsmen could get to double figures. With only four points from seven games, RCB needs to get their campaign back on track as the tournament reaches its second phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)
On the flipside, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will look to maintain their consistency as they had pulled off four wins on a trot before losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous game --largely due to single-handed effort from one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games), who have been scoring the bulk of runs, would look to maintain their prime form. Bowling has complemented Hyderabad's batsmen with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16 wickets) and young Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (10 wickets). Siddharth Kaul has also been decent during the death overs.
BAD NEWS! Start of the match has been delayed due to rain. Preview - Almost half the season is over and things have started to heat up. The race to reach the qualifiers continues and it will be the last year's finalists Hyderabad and Bangalore taking on each other at M. Chinnaswamy. Both these team know what it takes to finish in top 4. The hosts are having a roller-coaster of a season. One day they pile up 213 runs and next day they get bowled out on 49, lowest total in the history of Indian T20 League. No one knows what to expect from them this season. Their bowling is improving day-by-day but it's the batting that seems to be a cause of concern now. There have been some very good individual performances for them, but they haven't clicked as a unit. However, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers forming the top order, it's just a matter of time when they find their rhythm back. But, time is what they don't have. Others have been pouncing on the slightest of chance they get and are climbing up the ladder in the table. The visitors on the other hand have had a decent season so far. They have won 4 games and lost 3, thus not finding the momentum to get going this season. David Warner looks to be playing under a lot of pressure and is not looking his flamboyant self. Kane Williamson was brought in to anchor the innings and he has been doing well so far. With Yuvraj Singh expected to return after recovering from his illness, he and the in-form Moises Henriques form a solid middle order. Their bowling which was the reason for their success last season, got a hammering from MS Dhoni and Rahul Tripathi in the previous match and would aim to bounce back hard. They also need to improve in the fielding department as they have dropped some crucial catches this season. So the last season's finalists playing at the same venue as last year's finals, gives this match the extra spice.