IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Stung by a batting debacle, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have the onerous task of picking up pieces when they face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a singular aim of keeping their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will be an arduous task for Virat Kohli and his team after being dismissed for 49 by KKR -- the lowest ever total in the history of the tournament, where none of 11 batsmen could get to double figures. With only four points from seven games, RCB needs to get their campaign back on track as the tournament reaches its second phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)

On the flipside, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will look to maintain their consistency as they had pulled off four wins on a trot before losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous game --largely due to single-handed effort from one and only Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Openers David Warner (235 from 7 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (282 from 7 games), who have been scoring the bulk of runs, would look to maintain their prime form. Bowling has complemented Hyderabad's batsmen with seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16 wickets) and young Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (10 wickets). Siddharth Kaul has also been decent during the death overs.

When and Where to watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

(RCB) vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.