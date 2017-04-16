IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Royal Challengers Bangalore could be excused for thinking that the return of Virat Kohli would be their passport to success. But that did not quite happen. The captain did score big runs but RCB still lost. On the other side, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) skipper Steve Smith was seen wringing his hands as his side fell to another loss. So it is time for both sides to pull up their socks, which should be key to the crucial contest on Sunday. Both teams have made a really bad start and languish at the bottom half of the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

While, RPS are bottom of the table, RCB are third from bottom. One of the two sides will return to winning ways after today's match. But who will it be is anyone's guess. There is nothing the RCB skipper hates more than losing. He was left with little option but to grit his teeth and bear it when Mumbai Indians, in the shape of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers, gave him no chance to reverse his team's slide. But he is determined if nothing else, and for sure he will come good soon.

When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(RCB) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

