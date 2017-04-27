IPL Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

If there is anything that is common between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it is their desperate quest for points. With half the tournament over, GL are still at last position, while RCB aren't doing much better either. They had to be satisfied with one point after the rained-out match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore on Tuesday. Given their precarious position, even that one point could end being gold dust. As things stand, Bangalore have six matches left in the league and need to win all of them to have any realistic chance of ending up among the top four at the end of the league. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Presently Royal Challengers Bangalore have five points from eight matches whereas GL have just four points with five matches to go, and their lot isn't any different either. But given that one of the two teams will lose, weather permitting, this is where the IPL 10 takes a turn as one of the two will almost surely be heading for the exit. Another point of interest to be seen is if Irfan Pathan makes an appearance. He was roped in as a replacement for the injured Dwayne Bravo.
When and Where to watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions
(RCB) Vs (GL) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: RCB vs GL
Bangalore will host Gujarat for Match 31 of the Indian T20 League 2017 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The hosts are now in a do-or-die situation having to win all their remaining six games to stand a chance to qualify for the knockouts. While we have seen that being done before, the home side will be well aware of the challenge that awaits them. They had an outing to forget against Kolkata and the washout against Hyderabad only made matters worse. The team has had individual performances but they have failed to click as a unit. Virat Kohli will hope they can turn things around before it gets too late. It is the form of their top order which has been the reason for their poor position on the points table. While they have 5 points from eight games, a loss would mean things may get out of their control and they will not want that to happen. The visitors, in Gujarat are not in a favourable position either. Having won just the two games out of the seven played, they too are facing the heat to win everything from hereon. They boast one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament but like their opponents for the day, they too have been inconsistent. They have made wholesale changes in the bowling department but are yet to settle on a combination. The tourists do not have enough time left to experiment. Suresh Raina will want his team to get their act together and put in a good show. With both teams desperate for a win, expect a cracker!