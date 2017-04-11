IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Rising Pune Supergiant will take on Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. The Steve Smith-led Pune team have had an average start to the 10th edition of the cash-rich tournament so far. But the Zaheer Khan-led Daredevils suffered a loss in their one and only match so far. With losses in both their last matches, the two teams will look to win when they face each other. (Live scorecard)