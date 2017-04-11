IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Rising Pune Supergiant take on the Delhi Daredevils at home on Tuesday evening. © AFP
Rising Pune Supergiant will take on Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. The Steve Smith-led Pune team have had an average start to the 10th edition of the cash-rich tournament so far. But the Zaheer Khan-led Daredevils suffered a loss in their one and only match so far. With losses in both their last matches, the two teams will look to win when they face each other. (Live scorecard)
Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Delhi Daredevils Steven Peter Devereux Smith Zaheer Khan Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
IPL Live Score: RPS vs DD
6
Imran Tahir to Sanju Samson
SIX! CLUBBED! The googly from Tahir but the line is on middle stump, Samson picks it early and lofts it cleanly way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Towering strike!
1
Imran Tahir to Corey Anderson
Drifting away outside off, steered to point for a single.
1
wd
Imran Tahir to Corey Anderson
Slips this very wider outside off, Anderson looks to blast this on the off side but misses. Wide called!
1
Imran Tahir to Sanju Samson
Fuller and around off, chipped down the ground to long on for a single.
0
Imran Tahir to Sanju Samson
Floated wider outside off, Samson fetches it but ends up slamming it back to the bowler.
Imran Tahir is back.
0
Ben Stokes to Corey Anderson
Good length outside off, Anderson looks to play with an angled bat but misses.
0
Ben Stokes to Corey Anderson
Very full and outside off, jammed towards cover by Anderson.
1
Ben Stokes to Sanju Samson
Shortish around off, lovely pull shot to the left of deep square leg for a single.
4
Ben Stokes to Sanju Samson
FOUR! TOP SHOT! Shortish around middle, Samson shuffles across a bit and pulls it towards the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary. It was an aerial shot but the placement was very good.