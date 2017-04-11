 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 11 April 2017 19:42 IST

IPL live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 9th T20 match between Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Tuesday.

IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils
Rising Pune Supergiant take on the Delhi Daredevils at home on Tuesday evening. © AFP

Rising Pune Supergiant will take on Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. The Steve Smith-led Pune team have had an average start to the 10th edition of the cash-rich tournament so far. But the Zaheer Khan-led Daredevils suffered a loss in their one and only match so far. With losses in both their last matches, the two teams will look to win when they face each other. (Live scorecard)

IPL Live Score: RPS vs DD

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
16.4
6

Imran Tahir to Sanju Samson

SIX! CLUBBED! The googly from Tahir but the line is on middle stump, Samson picks it early and lofts it cleanly way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Towering strike!

16.3
1

Imran Tahir to Corey Anderson

Drifting away outside off, steered to point for a single.

16.3
1
wd

Imran Tahir to Corey Anderson

Slips this very wider outside off, Anderson looks to blast this on the off side but misses. Wide called!

16.2
1

Imran Tahir to Sanju Samson

Fuller and around off, chipped down the ground to long on for a single.

16.1
0

Imran Tahir to Sanju Samson

Floated wider outside off, Samson fetches it but ends up slamming it back to the bowler.

!

Imran Tahir is back.

15.6
0

Ben Stokes to Corey Anderson

Good length outside off, Anderson looks to play with an angled bat but misses.

15.5
0

Ben Stokes to Corey Anderson

Very full and outside off, jammed towards cover by Anderson.

15.4
1

Ben Stokes to Sanju Samson

Shortish around off, lovely pull shot to the left of deep square leg for a single.

15.3
4

Ben Stokes to Sanju Samson

FOUR! TOP SHOT! Shortish around middle, Samson shuffles across a bit and pulls it towards the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary. It was an aerial shot but the placement was very good.

load more
Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Delhi Daredevils Steven Peter Devereux Smith Zaheer Khan Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs DD: Samson, Pant Take Delhi Forward vs Pune
IPL Live Cricket Score, RPS vs DD: Samson, Pant Take Delhi Forward vs Pune
IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore
Highlights, MI vs KKR: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana Lead Mumbai To Thrilling Win vs Kolkata
Highlights, MI vs KKR: Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana Lead Mumbai To Thrilling Win vs Kolkata
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.