IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant(RPS) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB)

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) would be hoping to add to the miseries of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and promote their own cause. The Pune outfit, which emerged from a week-long break with a win over Mumbai Indians, will be hopeful that they can add more points against RCB, who have dug themselves into a very deep hole indeed. The Virat Kohli-led side would hope that they can at least try to win, while Steve Smith and party will be seeking consistency. Current India captain Virat Kohli's team has lost six out of their nine games and are second-last on the table with five points in their kitty. (LIVE SCORECARD)
RPS are slightly better off with eight points from eight games with four wins in their kitty. But even RPS has been inconsistent at one level. They have been good on certain days and very ordinary on other days. Virtually, it will be very difficlut for Virat Kohli and Co. to make it to the playoffs now as they have to do soemthing extraordinary to make it there. Every game is a do-or-die for Pune, one loss will push them away from the play-off reckoning.
When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
(RPS) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
0
Pawan Negi to Manoj Tiwary
No run.
4
Pawan Negi to Manoj Tiwary
FOUR.
Manoj Tiwary walks in next to bat.
W
Pawan Negi to Rahul Tripathi
OUT! Tripathi has to walk back! Fires this one outside off, Tripathi goes for the cut. Gets an edge to it and the ball goes straight to the keeper. Kedar Jadhav makes no mistake and Virat Kohli is a happy man as he had dropped him earlier.
1
Pawan Negi to Steven Smith
Smith clips it fine down the leg side for a single.
0
Stuart Binny to Rahul Tripathi
Good length delivery outside off, Tripathi tries to play the ramp shot over the keeper. Fails to make contact and the bowler appeals. The umpire is not interested.
1
Stuart Binny to Steven Smith
Fuller delivery outside off, Smith goes for a drive. Gets it off his inside half through the square leg region for a single.
1
Stuart Binny to Rahul Tripathi
Tripathi pushes it through covers for a single.
1
Stuart Binny to Steven Smith
Good length delivery outside off, Smith shuffles across and clips it towards square leg for a single.
1
Stuart Binny to Rahul Tripathi
Tripathi eases it down towards long on for a single.