IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), who have regained momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with three consecutive wins, will be hoping to keep this impetus alive when they meet ever-formidable Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a battle for a clamber towards the top of the table. The Pune outfit would be really boosted with the win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, while KKR are celebrating the absolute destruction of Royal Challengers Bangalore. RPS made the most of the best display so far in IPL 10 from Ben Stokes, combined with a steady last over from Jaydev Unadkat, to pull off a three-run win over MI, which would have done their confidence a world of good. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Kolkata, with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, have been good so far, though they lost at least one match they should not have, to MI. Nevertheless, they are in fine fettle and the destruction of the daunting RCB batting must have made them feel even better. IPL 10 is coming towards the business end, and the teams which look good are beginning to distance themselves from the latter four. RPS and KKR look like two teams than can be backed to move forward.

When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

(RPS) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

