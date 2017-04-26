IPL Live Score, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), who have regained momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with three consecutive wins, will be hoping to keep this impetus alive when they meet ever-formidable Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a battle for a clamber towards the top of the table. The Pune outfit would be really boosted with the win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, while KKR are celebrating the absolute destruction of Royal Challengers Bangalore. RPS made the most of the best display so far in IPL 10 from Ben Stokes, combined with a steady last over from Jaydev Unadkat, to pull off a three-run win over MI, which would have done their confidence a world of good. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Kolkata, with Gautam Gambhir at the helm, have been good so far, though they lost at least one match they should not have, to MI. Nevertheless, they are in fine fettle and the destruction of the daunting RCB batting must have made them feel even better. IPL 10 is coming towards the business end, and the teams which look good are beginning to distance themselves from the latter four. RPS and KKR look like two teams than can be backed to move forward.
After demolishing Bangalore in their last encounter, Kolkata now fly to Pune to lock horns with the home team in Match 30 of the Indian T20 League 2017. The two-time champions were in red-hot form at the Eden Gardens where they skittled out Bangalore for 49, the lowest total ever in the history of this tournament. They would look to carry that amazing momentum forward but at the same time will be wary of the issues they need to fix in the batting department. The move to open with Sunil Narine has done wonders but the rest of the batting is yet to click as a unit. They will aim to improve their batting and get consistent in all aspects of the game as the tournament reaches its middle stage. Pune, on the other hand, would like to believe that they are peaking at the right time. After a shaky start to the season, they have managed to build a 3-match winning streak and will be very confident at the moment. The last win came against Mumbai and the fact that it was an away win, that too at the Wankhede Stadium, will further bolster the side. As a team, there are still areas of improvement in all departments and they cannot afford to relax. They are struggling with inconsistencies of their key players and will hope for a more clinical performance in coming games. Against a team like Kolkata, Pune will have to bring their best game otherwise the visitors will show no mercy in embarrassing them. Expect a thrilling match.