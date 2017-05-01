IPL Live Score: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) clash is probably the closest contest of the extended weekend, which culminates with these two sides meeting in RPS' home turf. With the number of matches each has played reaching 10 on Monday, the chips are almost down as to who will progress and who will be left regretting their mistakes. This therefore is not the time to make any crucial gaffes, so both sides will be careful, providing for some absorbing cricket. RPS would be celebrating their fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially since they managed it while defending a very gettable total. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Defending just 157 runs, RPS found a 'secret weapon' in New Zealand tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who bowled four overs for figures of 2/7! Imran Tahir then sorted the rest out with a three-wicket haul.

GL would be unhappy about losing a match where they recovered so splendidly and pulled off a Super Over. Nevertheless, they are now again beginning to look competitive, with youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Basil Thampi impressing with bat and ball respectively.

But they would need Suresh Raina and company to come good in every match from now if they want to see the knockout stage of the tournament. That starts with their match with RPS, a must-win for both sides.

When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

(RPS) vs (GL) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.