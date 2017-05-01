IPL Live Score: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) Vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) clash is probably the closest contest of the extended weekend, which culminates with these two sides meeting in RPS' home turf. With the number of matches each has played reaching 10 on Monday, the chips are almost down as to who will progress and who will be left regretting their mistakes. This therefore is not the time to make any crucial gaffes, so both sides will be careful, providing for some absorbing cricket. RPS would be celebrating their fine win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially since they managed it while defending a very gettable total. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Defending just 157 runs, RPS found a 'secret weapon' in New Zealand tearaway Lockie Ferguson, who bowled four overs for figures of 2/7! Imran Tahir then sorted the rest out with a three-wicket haul.
GL would be unhappy about losing a match where they recovered so splendidly and pulled off a Super Over. Nevertheless, they are now again beginning to look competitive, with youngsters like Ishan Kishan and Basil Thampi impressing with bat and ball respectively.
But they would need Suresh Raina and company to come good in every match from now if they want to see the knockout stage of the tournament. That starts with their match with RPS, a must-win for both sides.
IPL Live Score: RPS vs GL
Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers taking 3/27. Jaydev Unadkat came back towards the end to finish with figures of 3/29. The rest too held their nerve to not let the home side down. Gujarat will know they could have done a lot better with the bat. They now have to defend a below par score on this good wicket. The home side will back their batting to come good. Should be an interesting chase.
This is a superb finish from Pune after the blazing start from Gujarat. The openers for the visitors gave them a rollicking start as they raced away to 55/1 in the Powerplay. Things though went downhill from there. They kept playing their shots needlessly and at the same time kept losing wickets to get bowled out in the last over.
W
Jaydev Unadkat to Ankit Soni
OUT! Bowled 'em! Unadkat serves another slower length delivery, Ankit Soni heaves across the line only to hear the death rattle. Superb bowling from Jaydev this! GUJARAT HAVE BEEN BOWLED OUT FOR 161!
Ankit Soni is the last man in.
W
Jaydev Unadkat to Basil Thampi
OUT! Run out! Dhoni gets his man this time! Slower length delivery, angling in, Thampi swings and misses. Karthik wants the strike and so sets off in search of a bye. Dhoni collects and scores yet another direct hit at his end. This time Karthik's desperate dive doesn't save him.
1
lb
Jaydev Unadkat to Dinesh Karthik
NOT OUT! Thampi just manages to be in! Karthik gets miles across the off stump and tries to paddle it. Misses and is hit on the pads as the ball rolls towards Dhoni. The bowler appeals for an LBW but nothing from the umpire. They look to steal a leg bye as Dhoni scores a direct hit at the striker's end. Now it's sent upstairs and replays show Thampi just about manages to drag his bat in time.
There is a run out appeal at the striker's end against Thampi. Looks close.
4
Jaydev Unadkat to Dinesh Karthik
FOUR! That's the glam shot! Length delivery on the stumps, Dinesh Karthik gets into the position early and reverse paddles it over backward point for a boundary. Cheeky!
1
Jaydev Unadkat to Basil Thampi
Back of a length delivery on middle, comes slowly off the deck as Thampi swings across the line through square leg. Brings DK back on strike. Can the wicketkeeper hit few?
0
Ben Stokes to Dinesh Karthik
Gets across to paddle this back of a length delivery, but unfortunately it's the slower one and hence Karthik fails to get going with the shot.