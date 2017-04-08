IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt To Bat Vs Delhi

IPL Live Score, RCB vs DD: Delhi would start their campaign against Bangalore

Having lost the first game comprehensively against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL opener, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their act together and come up with a better all-round performance when they take on Delhi Daredevils at the M.Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Saturday. Delhi, on the other hand, would look to get off to a winning start and hope that things go their way this season after a poor outing in the last couple of years. Bangalore will miss the services of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers for the first couple of matches and the stand-in captain Shane Watson will have his work cut out when his side takes on Delhi. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live cricket score and updates of RCB vs DD in Bengaluru.

20:09 IST: FOUR! Gayle diverts a low full toss from Morris past point for a four.

20:04 IST: FOUR! Watson leans forward and drives a full delivery from Zaheer through the off side. Brilliant shot!

20:03 IST: FOUR! Watson flicks Zaheer off his pads for the first boundary of the match.

19:59 IST: RCB openers are out in the middle.

19:40 IST: Bangalore, after losing the first match would look to get some points under their belt.

19:38 IST: Delhi will look to get off to a winning start in this season.

19:36 IST: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and they have opted to bat first.

19:34 IST: Hello and welcome to the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils.

Delhi will be banking on experienced international all-rounders like Corey Anderson of New Zealand and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews to fill the void left by Duminy's absence but to find a replacement for De Kock would be much harder. The bowling line up looks a lot more settled with Zaheer Khan leading the way along with India seamer Mohammed Shami.

Bangalore will be relying a lot on their openers Chris Gayle and Shane Watson to get them off to a good start. Watson would play a key role in the middle of the innings to keep things rolling for the home side and with the likes of Tymal Mills and Yuzvendra Chahal in the team, the bowling looks a lot more competitive than what it was in the previous seasons. Travis Head and Kedhar Jadhav will only go to bolster their batting line-up which looks a bit depleted in the absence of Kohli and de Villiers.