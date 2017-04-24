IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

The only blemish in Mumbai Indians' (MI) run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 so far has been their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Pune towards the beginning of the tournament. Since then, they have been unstoppable, even defending a poor score against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday. RPS, on the other hand, had taken a bit of a dive after winning their first two matches, before a superlative Mahendra Singh Dhoni knock brought them a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).MI were lucky to escape with a win over DD after scoring just 142 runs, with Mitchell McClenaghan destroying a rather timid batting effort by the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Even so, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris almost carried DD home. RPS, on the other hand, were looking like they would go down to another loss before Dhoni crafted one of his classic chases. The former India captain hammered 61 not out off just 34 balls as the Pune team rose from 121/4 at the beginning of the 17th over to carve out 58 runs in 3.5 overs. That win should work wonders for RPS and even MI, eying a revenge win, would be a little wary of MS Dhoni.
When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play
IPL Live Score: MI Vs RPS
1
wd
Mitchell Johnson to Ajinkya Rahane
Wide.
0
Mitchell Johnson to Ajinkya Rahane
Short delivery and that's the Mitchell Johnson we know. Rahane goes for a pull but that was too high for him. Missed it completely. Gets warned for the first bouncer of the over.
1
Mitchell Johnson to Rahul Tripathi
Back of a length delivery outside off, Tripathi runs it down towards third man for a single to get off the mark.
0
Mitchell Johnson to Rahul Tripathi
Fuller delivery outside off, Rahul Tripathi prods forward and pushes it back to the bowler.
1
Mitchell Johnson to Ajinkya Rahane
Good length delivery nipping in at 144 kmph. Rahane stays in his crease and clips it through the square leg region for a single.
We are ready to get underway as the players and umpires make their way out in the middle. A clean shaven Ajinkya Rahane takes his guard while his partner Rahul Tripathi waits at the other end. Mitchell Johnson to take the ball first up. Two slips in place. Here we go...
Steven Smith says they would have probably bowled first as well. Adds there is already a little dew and it'll come in more as the game progresses. States after this they go back home for three games so has asked his team to give it their all. Mentions they have the same team as the last game.
Rohit Sharma says that they will bowl first. Adds that bowling first has always been the trend here. Feels that the wicket is also dry. Reckons that the guys are executing things really well and stepping up whenever called upon. Praises his guys for defending a target like 142 in the last game. Mentions that Karn Sharma comes in place for the injured Krunal Pandya.
TOSS - MUMBAI WIN THE TOSS AND ELECT TO BOWL!
Pune, on the other hand, will be looking to get another win under their belt. We saw a MS Dhoni special in their last game and that will surely excite fans all over the country. The away team needs to string some victories together to climb up the table so a win is crucial for them here. A derby is always exciting and we are quite sure that these two sides won't disappoint us.