IPL Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

The only blemish in Mumbai Indians' (MI) run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 so far has been their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Pune towards the beginning of the tournament. Since then, they have been unstoppable, even defending a poor score against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Saturday. RPS, on the other hand, had taken a bit of a dive after winning their first two matches, before a superlative Mahendra Singh Dhoni knock brought them a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).MI were lucky to escape with a win over DD after scoring just 142 runs, with Mitchell McClenaghan destroying a rather timid batting effort by the visitors. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Even so, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris almost carried DD home. RPS, on the other hand, were looking like they would go down to another loss before Dhoni crafted one of his classic chases. The former India captain hammered 61 not out off just 34 balls as the Pune team rose from 121/4 at the beginning of the 17th over to carve out 58 runs in 3.5 overs. That win should work wonders for RPS and even MI, eying a revenge win, would be a little wary of MS Dhoni.

When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play