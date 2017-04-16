IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

IPL Live Score, MI vs GL: Mumbai would look to maintain their winning momentum vs Gujarat

IPL Live Score, MI vs GL: Mumbai would look to maintain their winning momentum vs Gujarat © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) are looking in extremely good shape in IPL 10, with their batting coming up with one match-winning performance after the other. While Royal Challengers Bangalore did not really put up a great total when they batted first against MI, the Mumbai batting was good enough to capture what was looking like a very dodgy total to chase at one time. While skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling and fell victim as the third victim of RCB's Samuel Badree's hat-trick, the likes of Kieron Pollard and Krunal and Hardik Pandya have looked very good. The bowling also came good against RCB.

Gujarat Lions (GL) on the other hand were looking quite out of sorts in the first two matches before they managed to chase down a decent Rising Pune Supergiant total rather easily. Importantly for them, three of their imports - Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum and Aaron Finch - were effective, as well as captain Suresh Raina got runs. That win must have really boosted them, since they really needed to get a little positive about things. The bowling however still needs some work. Andrew Tye made a sensational IPL debut, a hat-trick highlighting his five-wicket haul, but the rest of the bowlers have not really been that effective. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

When will MI vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The MI vs GL match will be played on April 16.

Where will MI vs GL IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 MI vs GL match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the MI vs GL IPL 2017 match live?

The MI vs GL IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of MI vs GL IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the MI vs GL IPL 2017 match will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you follow the MI vs GL IPL 2017 match online?

The MI vs GL IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com