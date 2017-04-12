Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score Updates

Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a state of euphoria after having won an improbable victory in their second match and would love to keep the winning streak going when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Defending champions SRH have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

Mumbai escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare. SRH, on the other hand, absolutely decimated Gujarat Lions in Hyderabad as skipper David Warner and Moises Henriques scored fine half-centuries.

When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.



International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.



South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.



UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.



USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.



Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.