Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Score Updates

Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a state of euphoria after having won an improbable victory in their second match and would love to keep the winning streak going when they meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Defending champions SRH have the distinction of being only one of two teams in IPL 10 with a spotless record so far (the other being Kings XI Punjab) and they would love to keep their momentum going. Mumbai so far have one win and a loss in the tournament. (Live Scorecard)
Mumbai escaped to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders when the latter self-destructed while defending nearly 35 runs in the last two overs. Some great batting by Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya set the cat among the pigeons as Mumbai galloped to a win with one ball to spare. SRH, on the other hand, absolutely decimated Gujarat Lions in Hyderabad as skipper David Warner and Moises Henriques scored fine half-centuries.
When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI vs SRH is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: MI vs SRH
0
Lasith Malinga to Shikhar Dhawan
Tries to bowl a yorker but it ends up being a low full toss, slightly outside off, Shikhar drives it to the cover-point fielder.
1
Lasith Malinga to David Warner
Angles a length ball, outside off, Warner pushes it towards covers from the crease and runs one.
LASITH MALINGA to share the new ball from the other end.
1
Harbhajan Singh to David Warner
Looped up delivery, on the sticks, Warner backs away and cuts it to the cover fielder. Good start by Harbhajan Singh only 2 runs off his first over.
1
Harbhajan Singh to Shikhar Dhawan
Shortish and outside off, Dhawan rocks back and cuts it past the point fielder. Pandya there bends and stops three runs for his team. Single taken.
Mid-wicket moves to deep mid-wicket.
0
Harbhajan Singh to Shikhar Dhawan
Bowls this slower through the air and outside off, Dhawan knocks it towards the off side.
0
Harbhajan Singh to Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan charges to this quicker delivery and bunts it back to Bhajji.
0
Harbhajan Singh to Shikhar Dhawan
Tossed up delivery, on the fourth stump, Dhawan looks to push but it goes through the inside half of the bat to the bowler.
0
Harbhajan Singh to Shikhar Dhawan
Harbhajan starts the spell with a shortish delivery, outside off, Dhawan cuts it to Pandya at point.