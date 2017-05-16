IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

If there is one side Mumbai Indians (MI) would love to beat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, it would be Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). Twice have their neighbours from Pune got the better of their big city cousins. Those two wins ended up being crucial in RPS finally making it to the play-offs. MI skipper Rohit Sharma would have a dual target in the Qualifier 1 at his home turf of the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday - to beat RPS and make it to the final. RPS had begun the IPL 2017 with a fine seven-wicket win over MI and looked like being the team in form, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Live Scorecard)
However, both sides then looked a little wobbly as they went up and down erratically, with RPS looking more so. Steve Smith would be extremely relieved to have had an easy last league match against Kings XI Punjab, which ended up being a knockout match. But now that his side is in the Qualifier 1, he faces a stern test, that too without key players like Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir, who have left to join the England and South Africa teams. Mumbai, on the other hand, have no real issues since they never really invested too much into fresh players for IPL 10. RPS will have their task cut out at the Wankhede. All the cards seem to be in MI's hands.
When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: MI vs RPS
Qualifier 1 of the Indian T20 League 2017 will be played between Mumbai and Pune at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The hosts tried testing out their bench strength against the mighty Kolkata side in their last game. Not only did they play well but they also emerged victorious and secured their position on the top of the table. So they as a unit are firing on all cylinders and the captain will be confident of another impressive show from his side. The table-toppers have lost both their games this season against Pune and that might very well be playing on their minds. There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the finals to be played in Hyderabad on May 21. On the other hand, the loser gets another chance in the Qualifier 2, to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru where they will lock horns against the winner of the Eliminator. The visitors, on the other hand, had a perfect start to the tournament where they secured a 7 wicket win against Mumbai. But they lost their way at one point and were looking shaky. It does not take time to change things they say in this format and similarly the tourists rose to the occasion and performed brilliantly to make it to the Playoffs. Steve Smith would be extremely relieved to have had an easy knockout game against Punjab in their last match of the group stage. Pune will be ruing the fact that their costliest player Ben Stokes will no longer be a part of this tournament. The southpaw will be heading back home for national duty and the visitors will hope that the other guys step up their game in his absence. The two cities of Maharashtra have always tried to show their superiority and here comes another opportunity to prove it. Can Mumbai seek revenge or will Pune keep the record intact this season?