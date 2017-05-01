IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians (MI) would still be celebrating their Super Over win over Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they meet on the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an effort to not only snatch two points but also to gain enough run-rate to try and clamber to the top of the points tally. RCB, shell-shocked at being the first team to be out of the running, in spite of having the biggest guns in their batting, would be seeking to post a couple of wins, just for pride. That is something MI have to be careful about. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

(MI) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (10.30 GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.