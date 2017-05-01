 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 01 May 2017 14:46 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 38th T20 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

IPL live score: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) would still be celebrating their Super Over win over Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they meet on the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an effort to not only snatch two points but also to gain enough run-rate to try and clamber to the top of the points tally. RCB, shell-shocked at being the first team to be out of the running, in spite of having the biggest guns in their batting, would be seeking to post a couple of wins, just for pride. That is something MI have to be careful about. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

 

(MI) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (10.30 GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: MI vs RCB

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
1.1
1

Lasith Malinga to Mandeep Singh

Fuller outside off, Mandeep gets it off the outer half towards third man for a single.

!

Lasith Malinga to share the new ball with McClenaghan!

0.6
1

Mitchell McClenaghan to Mandeep Singh

Fuller and slower in pace, Mandeep comes down and works it through square leg for a single.

0.5
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Mandeep Singh

Too full outside off, Singh squeezes it towards backward point from his crease.

0.4
4

Mitchell McClenaghan to Mandeep Singh

FOUR! Shorter in length on the stumps, Mandeep gets under it and drags his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. He has begun well.

0.3
0

Mitchell McClenaghan to Mandeep Singh

Beaten! Outside off on a good length, Mandeep feels for it and is beaten all ends up.

!

1000 runs in the Indian T20 League for Mandeep Singh!

0.2
4

Mitchell McClenaghan to Mandeep Singh

FOUR! In the gap! Good length outside off, Mandeep makes the most of it as he punches it through cover-point. Pollard hares after it from point but does not slide and hence a boundary results.

0.1
1

Mitchell McClenaghan to Virat Kohli

Good length on middle and leg, Kohli tucks it to backward square leg for a single. He is off the mark.

!

The players are out in the middle. The two openers for Bangalore are Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh. Mumbai open the bowling with Mitchell McClenaghan. A slip in place for him. Here we go....

