IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Mumbai Indians (MI) return home in a great frame of mind after having destroyed Kings XI Punjab with incredible ease in what was the last Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Indore. With five wins from six matches, MI have 10 points and are on top of the table. More than that, they have started to believe that they can chase down any total. Delhi Daredevils (DD), on the other hand, are not such a happy place as they failed to challenge what was also a stiff total from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai were in top form in Indore, with Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler and Nitin Rana absolutely decimating the clueless KXIP bowling as the side cleared the 198-run challenge with almost five overs left! All three were in incredible form, but it was Rana who has really captured the imagination of people. The Delhi batsman is now wearing the Orange Cap, ahead of David Warner and Hashim Amla, who would be excused for thinking that his century would be enough to beat MI. What is really daunting is that Hardik and Krunal Pandya were not even needed to break a sweat. On the other hand, the DD bowlers were really put to task by Kane Williamson and Shikhar Dhawan. Thereafter, the batting was a little disorganized as DD has yet to find a batting formula. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Mumbai Indians (MI) Vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils
(MI) Vs (DD) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: MI vs DD
6
Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler
SIX.
0
Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler
A yorker around off, Buttler does well to keep it out on the off side.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
1
lb
Zaheer Khan to Jos Buttler
Leg bye! On a length on middle and leg, Buttler looks to play it across but he gets rapped on the pads and the ball goes towards point. There was a huge shout for LBW which was turned down as it was going down leg. Leg bye taken.
1
wd
Zaheer Khan to Jos Buttler
Wide! Slides this down the leg side, Buttler leaves it alone.
1
Zaheer Khan to Parthiv Patel
Length ball, around leg, Patel whips it towards mid-wicket for a run.
0
Zaheer Khan to Parthiv Patel
Length ball around leg, Patel tries to flick it but the ball hits his pads.
1
Zaheer Khan to Jos Buttler
Full and on the sticks, Buttler knocks it to mid on for a sharp single.
1
Zaheer Khan to Parthiv Patel
Patel runs this length ball down to third man for a single.
4
Zaheer Khan to Parthiv Patel
FOUR! Welcome, says Parthiv Patel. Full delivery, on the pads, Parthiv Patel flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He makes these shots look so easy.