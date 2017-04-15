IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were not allowed to run away with the match as the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers kept pegging away and picking up crucial wickets to keep the run-rate within range. After SRH skipper David Warner had won the toss and elected to field, KKR’s ‘surprise’ weapon, Sunil Narine, was brought in to partner Gautam Gambhir again, but the secret weapon did not work as the SRH bowlers had a measure of his as well as Gambhir.
KKR finally had to depend on an aggressive 68 off 39 balls by Robin Uthappa and another polished knock of 46 by Manish Pandey and their 77-run to get a battling score on the board. But after they departed in quick succession, the rest of the batting couldn’t quite capitalize and despite some attempt at using the long handle by Yusuf Pathan, ended up with 172/6 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned figures for 3/20 to keep KKR at bay. (LIVE SCORECARD)
When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad
(KKR) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KKR vs SRH
But none of the other batsmen could make it count as the hosts would have wanted. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets and also kept the runs in check. Rashid Khan was the other bowler who was consistent throughout. Seems like this total would encourage Hyderabad to chase it down after they gained momentum in the latter stages of the first innings and will look to grab their first win at Eden Gardens. Join us for the chase in a while.
Hyderabad have pulled the strings back after only conceding 22 runs in the last 3 overs. After putting to bat first, Kolkata lost two wickets at the top cheaply but Uthappa after getting a reprieve on a duck made it count. He marched onto get his maiden fifty this season. The former had company in Manish Pandey and both of them played well to set the platform for the upcoming batsmen.
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yusuf Pathan
Low full toss outside off, Yusuf Pathan reaches out to it and smacks it straight to the deep cover fielder for a run. With that, KOLKATA FINISH ON 172/6!
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Woakes
Fullish in length and outside off, Chris Woakes drives it through the covers for a single.
Chris Woakes is out in the middle to replace Colin de Grandhomme!
W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Colin de Grandhomme
OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar hits his mark this time. Fires it in, is right on the money as the yorker goes right through. Takes the off stump with it and sends Colin de Grandhomme packing. Bhuvi continues his good bowling performance in the death.
1
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yusuf Pathan
An attempted yorker which just misses the mark, Yusuf Pathan hits it away down towards long on and takes a single.
0
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yusuf Pathan
Bowls it well outside off, Yusuf looks to hit it away on the off side but misses.
6
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Yusuf Pathan
SIX! CLOBBERED! Fuller length ball outside off, Yusuf Pathan just throws the kitchen sink at it. Cleanly hits it off the middle of the bat and sends it sailing into the long on stands for a maximum.
0
Ashish Nehra to Colin de Grandhomme
Spears it full and outside off, good ball first up to the new batsman, Colin de Grandhomme attempts to squeeze it out on the off side but fails to do so.