IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were not allowed to run away with the match as the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers kept pegging away and picking up crucial wickets to keep the run-rate within range. After SRH skipper David Warner had won the toss and elected to field, KKR’s ‘surprise’ weapon, Sunil Narine, was brought in to partner Gautam Gambhir again, but the secret weapon did not work as the SRH bowlers had a measure of his as well as Gambhir.

KKR finally had to depend on an aggressive 68 off 39 balls by Robin Uthappa and another polished knock of 46 by Manish Pandey and their 77-run to get a battling score on the board. But after they departed in quick succession, the rest of the batting couldn’t quite capitalize and despite some attempt at using the long handle by Yusuf Pathan, ended up with 172/6 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned figures for 3/20 to keep KKR at bay. (LIVE SCORECARD)

When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad

(KKR) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (9.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.



