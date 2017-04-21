custom meta-
 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

Updated: 21 April 2017 20:32 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 23rd T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Lions (GL) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Friday.

IPL live score: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Lions on Friday at Eden Gardens. © BCCI

While this encounter - between the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the bottom-scrapers Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian Premier League 2017 - was inevitable, it is also something that generates some interest in terms of the sheer difference in form and fortune. KKR have won four of the five matches they have played so far, while GL's stats are diametrically opposite. Given this gap, it may be a steep hill for Gujarat to climb. The memories of a 10-wicket drubbing will be fresh in GL's mind when they meet for the second time this season.

It is not like the teams are that different. KKR actually may have the lesser talent in their batting. Gautam Gambhir leads the pack, with Manish Pandey being the other major contributor. As for the rest, they have fits and starts from the likes of Yusuf Pathan and 'surprise weapon' Sunil Narine. It is however their bowlers, who have contributed, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and the spin duo of Narine and Kuldeep Yadav delivering consistently.

When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Gujarat Lions (GL)

(KKR) Vs (GL) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

15.4
0

Basil Thampi to Robin Uthappa

No run.

15.3
4

Basil Thampi to Robin Uthappa

FOUR! Full toss on the stumps and Uthappa is just putting these freebies away. He flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary.

15.2
1

Basil Thampi to Manish Pandey

Accurate yorker on middle and leg, Pandey makes room and somehow manages to dig it out off the inner half on the leg side. Single taken.

Third man and fine leg are up in the circle. Basil Thampi will have to keep it really straight now.

15.1
0

Basil Thampi to Manish Pandey

Full on off, Manish drives it straight to the cover fielder.

Basil Thampi is called back in for a bowl.

14.6
0

Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa

Short and wide outside off, cut away square of the wicket for nothing.

19th Indian T20 League fifty for Robin Uthappa!

14.5
4

Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa

FOUR! Fifty for Robin Uthappa! He's been immaculate since he's come out to bat and has played a flawless knock so far. What a way to bring it up too. He moves across, kneels and scoops it over Dinesh Karthik's head for a boundary.

14.4
4

Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa

FOUR! Lovely to watch. Uthappa waits for this and cuts it late across the third man fence for a boundary.

