IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

While this encounter - between the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the bottom-scrapers Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian Premier League 2017 - was inevitable, it is also something that generates some interest in terms of the sheer difference in form and fortune. KKR have won four of the five matches they have played so far, while GL's stats are diametrically opposite. Given this gap, it may be a steep hill for Gujarat to climb. The memories of a 10-wicket drubbing will be fresh in GL's mind when they meet for the second time this season.
It is not like the teams are that different. KKR actually may have the lesser talent in their batting. Gautam Gambhir leads the pack, with Manish Pandey being the other major contributor. As for the rest, they have fits and starts from the likes of Yusuf Pathan and 'surprise weapon' Sunil Narine. It is however their bowlers, who have contributed, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and the spin duo of Narine and Kuldeep Yadav delivering consistently.
IPL Live Score: GL vs RCB
0
Basil Thampi to Robin Uthappa
No run.
4
Basil Thampi to Robin Uthappa
FOUR! Full toss on the stumps and Uthappa is just putting these freebies away. He flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
1
Basil Thampi to Manish Pandey
Accurate yorker on middle and leg, Pandey makes room and somehow manages to dig it out off the inner half on the leg side. Single taken.
Third man and fine leg are up in the circle. Basil Thampi will have to keep it really straight now.
0
Basil Thampi to Manish Pandey
Full on off, Manish drives it straight to the cover fielder.
Basil Thampi is called back in for a bowl.
0
Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa
Short and wide outside off, cut away square of the wicket for nothing.
19th Indian T20 League fifty for Robin Uthappa!
4
Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa
FOUR! Fifty for Robin Uthappa! He's been immaculate since he's come out to bat and has played a flawless knock so far. What a way to bring it up too. He moves across, kneels and scoops it over Dinesh Karthik's head for a boundary.
4
Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa
FOUR! Lovely to watch. Uthappa waits for this and cuts it late across the third man fence for a boundary.