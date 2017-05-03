IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be keen to seal off their Play-off spot as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Wednesday at their home ground of Eden Gardens in what could be a crucial tie for the latter. The Kolkata outfit faced a reverse after a long while when they were handed a big loss by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while RPS would be happy with their current running, especially the win over Gujarat Lions, which looked a remote possibility at one stage.
RPS had to thank Ben Stokes for his sensational century against GL, which scripted a win that looked remote at one stage after the Pune side lost three quick wickets and kept falling behind the asking rate.
KKR on their part were at the receiving end of a century when David Warner absolutely destroyed their bowling in a match-winning knock.
KKR would be keen to get the points that would ensure their moving ahead, so this will be a match they would like to win. But RPS surely would have something to say about that. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
(KKR) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KKR vs RPS
A run out appeal is being sent upstairs. Jackson seems to be in a bit of trouble here, might be touch and go.
0
Ben Stokes to Gautam Gambhir
Angling away from Gambhir, driven on the up to covers.
2
Ben Stokes to Gautam Gambhir
Fuller length delivery in the line of the stumps, flicked through mid-wicket for a brace.
4
lb
Ben Stokes to Gautam Gambhir
Four Leg byes! Freebie! On a length outside leg, Gambhir looks to tickle it but misses. The ball brushes the pads and runs fine down the leg side to the fence.
Ben Stokes to share the new ball.
Sheldon Jackson is the new man in.
W
Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine
OUT! PERFECT START! Wicket maiden to start the match. Back of a length outside off, Narine punches it back to the bowler. Unadkat is alert and takes a good catch in his followthrough. Pune just couldn't have asked for a better start. Narine with another failure.
0
Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine
Back of a length outside off, shapes away just a touch. Narine once again looks to poke at it but gets beaten again.
0
Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine
Slower one outside off, Narine once again swings his bat at it. But once again the ball keeps low and goes through to the keeper.
0
Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine
That's the Narine we know! Outside off, angling in, Narine has a go at it but the ball keeps low and goes from under the bat. Bounces a couple of times before it reaches Dhoni.