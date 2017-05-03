IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be keen to seal off their Play-off spot as they take on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Wednesday at their home ground of Eden Gardens in what could be a crucial tie for the latter. The Kolkata outfit faced a reverse after a long while when they were handed a big loss by Sunrisers Hyderabad, while RPS would be happy with their current running, especially the win over Gujarat Lions, which looked a remote possibility at one stage.

RPS had to thank Ben Stokes for his sensational century against GL, which scripted a win that looked remote at one stage after the Pune side lost three quick wickets and kept falling behind the asking rate.

KKR on their part were at the receiving end of a century when David Warner absolutely destroyed their bowling in a match-winning knock.

KKR would be keen to get the points that would ensure their moving ahead, so this will be a match they would like to win. But RPS surely would have something to say about that. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

