IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians

If Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves with just one attempt to make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Play-offs, it would be something they can't blame anyone else for. Beginning in whirlwind fashion, KKR suddenly find themselves having to beat a formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), who are at the moment at the top of the table, to keep alive their hopes for a slot that will give them two chances to make it to the final. KKR has had a rather poor last few matches, having lost three of their last four matches. (Live Scorecard)
MI too have lost two consecutive games and suddenly find themselves in a place a top-two finish is still not guaranteed.
Kolkata need to win to take their tally to 18, same as their opponents and remain in contention for a second-place finish, as it will give them the privilege of getting two shots at making the final.
At the same time, both sides will keep an eye on Rising Pune Supergiant, who have two matches to go and could well end up with 20 points.
To make matter worse, KKR have lost four matches in a row against Mumbai in a lopsided 5-14 overall record. Their winning percentage of 26.31 against Mumbai is also the least among teams with a minimum of five matches. Kolkata, however, have the best net run-rate (+0.729) among the still-to-be-qualified teams.
When and Where to Watch Live: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
(KKR) Vs (MI) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KKR vs MI
Kolkata take on Mumbai in a vital encounter in Match 54 of the Indian T20 League 2017 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Despite being the first team to qualify to the playoffs, the visitors have lost a bit of steam with two losses in as many games. Their bowling has faltered and they will be looking to their experienced players in Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga to step up and raise the bar. Their batting came good in the previous encounter against Punjab and Rohit Sharma will be happy with that. The form of Nitish Rana is a concern for them and we might see Ambati Rayudu back. The skipper will hope his side can get back to their best heading into the knockouts. The hosts on the other hand too have faltered a touch after a great start. The pair of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have given them superb starts but that has meant the preferred batsmen are batting a position lower. Their bowling has held its own which should please Gambhir. We might see a change at the top though as the skipper will not want to go into the playoffs with a confused mind. Both sides have a lot at stake, expect a cracker of a contest!