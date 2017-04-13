IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Glenn Maxwell has captained Kings XI Punjab to victories in their opening two IPL 2017 matches. © AFP
Eden Gardens in Kolkata will witness its first action in the IPL 2017 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on a buoyant Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. While KXIP have things going their way, KKR have swayed between the sublime and the ridiculous when they managed to beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets and then contrived to somehow lose to Mumbai Indians off the penultimate ball of their contest. But KKR have one of the most balanced sides in the tournament and if they can shake off that shock loss, they would be quite a team to face. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Seems like the Indian T20 league has just started but we have already reached the Match 11. It is going to be played between Kolkata and Punjab at the Eden Gardens. The hosts have have had a mixed start to the tournament with one win and a loss to their name. But the thing which is going to concern them the most is the injury of Chris Lynn. The man in form injured his shoulder in the last game while fielding which seemed nasty. If reports are to be believed, then Kolkata are going to miss his services for the bulk of the season. The home side were hoping to build their team around him and now will desperately want someone to step up in his place and take the responsibility. Seems a tough task but they still have the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Colin de Grandhomme on the bench who could do a handy job, both with the bat and the ball. They have quality spinners in their ranks and their home den Eden Gardens is the perfect place for them to shine. Punjab, on the other hand, have started brilliantly off the blocks. Their skipper Glenn Maxwell seems to be in the form of his life and is surely leading from the front. He is making a mark, not just with the bat but with his superb captaincy as well. For a moment it seemed like their top-order was weak, but with Hashim Amla firing at the top, you have to start thinking otherwise. Seems like they have found the perfect combination and their Indian bowlers are proving their worth in every match. Kolkata, though hold a 13-6 advantage in this contest but this Punjab team cannot be surely taken for granted. We are surely going to witness an exciting game of cricket.