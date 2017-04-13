IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will witness its first action in the IPL 2017 when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on a buoyant Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter. While KXIP have things going their way, KKR have swayed between the sublime and the ridiculous when they managed to beat Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets and then contrived to somehow lose to Mumbai Indians off the penultimate ball of their contest. But KKR have one of the most balanced sides in the tournament and if they can shake off that shock loss, they would be quite a team to face. (LIVE SCORECARD)