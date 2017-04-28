IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just three wins from seven matches and are placed in fifth spot in IPL 2017, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Live Scorecard)

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.