IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Updated: 28 April 2017 18:43 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 33rd T20 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

IPL Live cricket score - KXIP vs SRH: KXIP play first match at home. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just three wins from seven matches and are placed in fifth spot in IPL 2017, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

(KKR) Vs (DD) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: KXIP vs SRH

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

Time for the Time Out.

12.6
6

Axar Patel to Kane Williamson

SIX.

12.5
1

Axar Patel to Shikhar Dhawan

Floats it up outside off, Dhawan gets down on one knee to sweep but ends up dragging it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for a single.

12.4
1

Axar Patel to Kane Williamson

Pushes it slower through the air, Williamson taps it on the off side and gets to the other end.

12.3
2

Axar Patel to Kane Williamson

Short again outside off, KW slaps it through covers. Maxwell from the deep fires a throw at the keeper's end but Saha fails to collect. They take another.

12.2
0

Axar Patel to Kane Williamson

Short and flat around off, Williamson pushes it from the crease towards point.

12.1
1

Axar Patel to Shikhar Dhawan

Fired full around off, Dhawan paddles it towards short fine leg for a single.

11.6
1

Kishan Cariappa to Shikhar Dhawan

Comes down the track, it's full outside off, Dhawan manages to flat bat it over Cariappa for a single.

11.5
1

Kishan Cariappa to Kane Williamson

Worked with spin down to long on by Kane for a single.

11.4
1

Kishan Cariappa to Shikhar Dhawan

Around middle, it's swept hard but straight to short fine leg. A single taken.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Glenn James Maxwell David White David Andrew Warner Indian Premier League 2017 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
