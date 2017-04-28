IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) return to their 'real' home ground home of Mohali as they seek to find some way to start clawing back up the points tally, beginning with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday. Glenn Maxwell's side isn't too comfortably placed, with just three wins from seven matches and are placed in fifth spot in IPL 2017, one short of where they would at least like to be at the end of the league format. SRH, on the other hand, are at the third spot and would love to consolidate. The David Warner-led Hyderabad have won four out of eight games so far and have shared the points in a rain-abandoned last outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Live Scorecard)
IPL Live Score: KXIP vs SRH
Time for the Time Out.
6
Axar Patel to Kane Williamson
SIX.
1
Axar Patel to Shikhar Dhawan
Floats it up outside off, Dhawan gets down on one knee to sweep but ends up dragging it off the inner half towards mid-wicket for a single.
1
Axar Patel to Kane Williamson
Pushes it slower through the air, Williamson taps it on the off side and gets to the other end.
2
Axar Patel to Kane Williamson
Short again outside off, KW slaps it through covers. Maxwell from the deep fires a throw at the keeper's end but Saha fails to collect. They take another.
0
Axar Patel to Kane Williamson
Short and flat around off, Williamson pushes it from the crease towards point.
1
Axar Patel to Shikhar Dhawan
Fired full around off, Dhawan paddles it towards short fine leg for a single.
1
Kishan Cariappa to Shikhar Dhawan
Comes down the track, it's full outside off, Dhawan manages to flat bat it over Cariappa for a single.
1
Kishan Cariappa to Kane Williamson
Worked with spin down to long on by Kane for a single.
1
Kishan Cariappa to Shikhar Dhawan
Around middle, it's swept hard but straight to short fine leg. A single taken.