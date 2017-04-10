IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are hosting the Royal Challengers Bangalore at their adopted home ground of Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday evening. It will be a crucial match for both the teams. The hosts won the only match they have played so far in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they eased past Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by six wickets on April 8. The Royal Challengers, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each. They started on a poor note by losing to defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5, but came back well to defeat Delhi Daredevils by 15 runs at home on Saturday. (Live scorecard)