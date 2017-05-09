IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be looking to seal off their position among the top two teams in the Play-offs when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an away match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 on Tuesday. With 16 points from 12 matches, KKR are as good as in the knockout stage, but their ambition to be among the top two still needs work. KXIP, on the other hand, would be devastated after losing to Gujarat Lions and now need something akin to a miracle to make it through. KXIP have 10 points from 11 games and find themselves at the crossroads of an escape or disaster, which would be further cemented by the way they end up in the match with Kolkata.

If they were to win, there would be a little more breathing space but a loss would virtually seal all doors to escape.

They would be especially worried about their inability to defend pretty big scores, as was seen against GL. This is something that KKR would be banking on too. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

(KXIP) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.