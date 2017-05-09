IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be looking to seal off their position among the top two teams in the Play-offs when they take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an away match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 on Tuesday. With 16 points from 12 matches, KKR are as good as in the knockout stage, but their ambition to be among the top two still needs work. KXIP, on the other hand, would be devastated after losing to Gujarat Lions and now need something akin to a miracle to make it through. KXIP have 10 points from 11 games and find themselves at the crossroads of an escape or disaster, which would be further cemented by the way they end up in the match with Kolkata.
If they were to win, there would be a little more breathing space but a loss would virtually seal all doors to escape.
They would be especially worried about their inability to defend pretty big scores, as was seen against GL. This is something that KKR would be banking on too. (Live Scorecard)
The last week of the league stage has begun as we fast approach the climax of the Indian T20 League 2017. It's getting tensed in the points table as there are spots in the top four up for grabs. After losing their last match, Punjab will be desperate to bounce back and they will know that any more slip ups will hurt their chances. Glenn Maxwell was very disappointed after losing to Gujarat and didn't hold his feelings back. His bowlers and fielders were the prime reasons for their defeat and the Aussie didn't shy away from mentioning that. The message is crystal clear, they need to lift their game in the field if they want to keep their hopes alive. They will be without the services of Hashim Amla and David Miller who have left for national duties. It will leave a big void in the top order as Amla, in particular, was in great form. Eoin Morgan will be joining the squad after playing a quick 2-match series against Ireland back home and it will be interesting to find out Punjab's team composition for this crunch game. Kolkata, on the other hand, have one leg in the playoffs and a win here will guarantee them a place. The way the two-time champions have played this season, they surely deserve to be in the knockouts. After a clinical game against Bangalore where they embarrassed them once again this season, the visiting side will be full of confidence. The return of Chris Lynn has further bolstered their batting department and at the moment, they are looking like a potent unit. It promises to be a great clash with plenty at stake for both teams.