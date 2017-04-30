IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Sandeep Sharma took four for 20 to help Kings XI Punjab bowl out Delhi Daredevils for a paltry 67 in 17.1 overs at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali on Sunday. After winning the toss, Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell had no hesitation in bowling first. The decision paid instant dividends as Delhi lost Englishman Sam Billings in the very first over and never seem to recover after that. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The much-talked about young Delhi batting lineup fail to live up to expectations and one by one fell by the wayside much to the joy of the home crowd. Stand-in captain Karun Nair was the only batsman to get to the double figures mark among the top five. Corey Anderson and Kagiso Rabada were the other two to get past 10 runs in what was a dreadful batting performance from the Daredevils. Axar Patel and Varun Aaron took two wickets each while Mohit Sharma and Maxwell took one wicket apiece.

When and Where to watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

(KXIP) Vs (DD) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.