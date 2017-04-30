IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Sandeep Sharma took four for 20 to help Kings XI Punjab bowl out Delhi Daredevils for a paltry 67 in 17.1 overs at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali on Sunday. After winning the toss, Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell had no hesitation in bowling first. The decision paid instant dividends as Delhi lost Englishman Sam Billings in the very first over and never seem to recover after that. (LIVE SCORECARD)
The much-talked about young Delhi batting lineup fail to live up to expectations and one by one fell by the wayside much to the joy of the home crowd. Stand-in captain Karun Nair was the only batsman to get to the double figures mark among the top five. Corey Anderson and Kagiso Rabada were the other two to get past 10 runs in what was a dreadful batting performance from the Daredevils. Axar Patel and Varun Aaron took two wickets each while Mohit Sharma and Maxwell took one wicket apiece.
When and Where to watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
(KXIP) Vs (DD) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: KXIP vs DD
To sum up this game, the visiting side was blown away by some magical bowling by Sandeep Sharma. They were bundled out for 67 and then Punjab chased it down without breaking a sweat. Martin Guptill exploded from the word go and smashed his maiden Indian T20 League fifty off just 27 balls. This is also Punjab's biggest victory in terms of wickets as they move one position ahead on the points table.
Delhi crushed! They were first blown away by the tsunami named Sandeep Sharma and then Martin Guptill arrived to complete the destruction. Nothing went Delhi's way and Punjab registered a massive victory which will boost their net run rate.
1
Shahbaz Nadeem to Martin Guptill
Maiden Indian T20 League fifty for Martin Guptill! Sliding into the pads, Guptill sweeps it through backward square leg for a single to win the game for his side. There was no stopping him today! PUNJAB WIN WITH EASE BY 10 WICKETS!
0
Shahbaz Nadeem to Martin Guptill
Pitched outside off, guided to short third man. After a confusion in the middle, both the batsmen opt against the single.
6
Shahbaz Nadeem to Martin Guptill
SIX! Fuller one around off, Guptill kneels down and clobbers it over wide long on for a maximum. Doesn't even look at it as the ball sails into the stands.
1
Shahbaz Nadeem to Hashim Amla
Sliding into the pads, Amla covers his stumps and works it on the leg side for a single.
1
Shahbaz Nadeem to Martin Guptill
Flatter one outside off, driven through covers for a single.
Shahbaz Nadeem is introduced into the attack. 9 more needed for a win.
1
Amit Mishra to Martin Guptill
Served on the pads, swept on the leg side for a single.
0
Amit Mishra to Martin Guptill
Served around middle and leg, Guptill looks to sweep it but gets a top edge but falls short of Morris at mid-wicket. He fumbles a touch but still doesn't concede any run.