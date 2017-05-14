IPL Live Score: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

Kings XI Punjab will be aiming to continue their late surge when they face Rising Pune Supergiant in a "winner takes it all" Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Three teams -- Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are already assured of a play-off berth. Supergiant fluffed their lines in what seemed to be an easy run-chase against out of contention Delhi Daredevils only to keep the race of final four open till the last game. Supergiant are currently on 16 points from 13 games with a net run-rate -0.083 while Kings XI Punjab are on 14 points from equal number of matches but have a comparatively better run-rate of +0.296. If the latter win, they will then take Pune's fourth place and secure a place in the play-offs, as simple as that. (LIVE SCORECARD)
When the two teams square off on Sunday, the equation is pretty simple for Glenn Maxwell's team. A win is all that they need to qualify as it will take them to 16 points with a superior net run rate. The Punjab outfit doesn't have to look at any other results. Similarly for Supergiant, a win will see them leapfrog KKR and SRH into second place and confirm their play-off spot.
When and Where to watch: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
(RPS) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (10.30am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Match 55 of the 2017 Indian T20 League is set to be a cracker with Pune hosting Punjab at the MCA Stadium. It's a virtual knockout with the winner booking a spot in the playoffs. Both teams have had a resurgence after initial failures. Pune had just a win from their first four matches but then got on a roll to win seven from eight games as they reached within touching distance of the playoffs. However, a defeat against Delhi last night means that Smith's men are now in the do-or-die zone, courtesy their net run rate which is inferior to other teams in top half. The redemption of the bowlers has been the main reason behind the hosts' resurgence while the all-round impact of Stokes has been phenomenal as well. Tripathi at the top has been a revelation too and all these factors will be key once again for them. Smith has got starts but hasn't quite made a big one and this could be the ideal match for him to make a statement. Rahane's poor form is a concern while Dhoni has been patchy in the middle. Collective performances have won them games this year and they will hope they can repeat it in this must-win game. Punjab had a tougher time with a string of losses but managed to pick themselves up just at the right time. Having a good net run rate meant that they were always in with a chance and now have a clear equation in front of them. The all-Indian bowling has been a standout feature of their success with Mohit and Sandeep being brilliant. The efficiency of the bowlers has been vital as Punjab already have a good batting unit powered by overseas stars. It shall be interesting to see if Saha is given another run at the top of the order after his success last game. Punjab have great firepower in batting with the likes Guptill, Marsh and Maxwell while Axar too has proven handy. If their bowling can click, they could be a dangerous outfit. There is nothing to choose between the two sides at the moment and with the stakes high, this could be a pulsating duel.