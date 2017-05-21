 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Updated: 21 May 2017 17:38 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 2017 final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

IPL Live: Mumbai Indians face Rising Pune Supergiant for the Season 10 title. © BCCI

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday night. Billed as a 'Maharashtra derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake. Even on paper, there is not much to choose, especially with Pune beating MI thrice already this season including a comprehensive victory in Qualifier 1. But the final is a new day and MI can always be fourth time lucky. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Two-time champions Mumbai will be playing their fourth final and should have been termed as clear favourites had it not been for a certain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will be playing a record seventh IPL final. Some of the MI stars, like skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, have a fair idea of how to win a mega final as they have been a part of the victorious 2013 and 2015 sides. MI's strength has been their bench with like for like replacements. When Jos Buttler left, they had Lendl Simmons to fill up for him. Similarly, Mitchell McClenaghan (19 wickets) can cool his heels with Mitchell Johnson tormenting the batsmen.

When and Where to watch: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

(MI) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
18.5
6

Jaydev Unadkat to Krunal Pandya

SIX.

18.4
1

Jaydev Unadkat to Mitchell Johnson

1 run.

18.3
1

Jaydev Unadkat to Krunal Pandya

1 run.

18.2
0

Jaydev Unadkat to Krunal Pandya

No run.

18.1
1

Jaydev Unadkat to Mitchell Johnson

Johnson backs away, Unadkat bowls a good slower one outside off. Mitchell reaches out for it and places in the backward point region for a single.

17.6
4

Daniel Christian to Krunal Pandya

FOUR! Fuller length delivery outside off, Pandya creams it through cover-point. Sundar in the deep looks to cut it off but fails to keep it out. 13 runs off the over!

17.5
1

Daniel Christian to Mitchell Johnson

Run out chance! Slower short delivery, Johnson gets under it and looks to upper cut but misses. Dhoni gets an awkward bounce in front of him and fumbles. The ball travels towards Rahane at short third man. Krunal calls Johnson for a bye and he obliges. Rahane is alert and throws at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, the Aussie was a goner.

17.4
1

Daniel Christian to Krunal Pandya

Pandya punches it off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.

17.3
1

Daniel Christian to Mitchell Johnson

Fuller on the stumps, Mitchell mistimes his heave through wide mid on for a single.

17.2
6

Daniel Christian to Mitchell Johnson

SIX! Mistimed into the fence! Short and angling away, Johnson flat-bats it over mid on. Fails to get it off the meat but the ball still travels the distance. Much-needed maximum, this!

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Sharma Steven Peter Devereux Smith Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Live Score Live Blogs Cricket
