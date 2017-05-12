IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 is now at a stage where the teams aiming for the Play-offs need to ensure that they do not miss out on any points against the sides that have already lost out on the race for the knockout stage. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) is now at such a stage where they are in a contest with three other teams to seal one of the four knockout spots and the points against Delhi Daredevils (DD) could be crucial on Friday. With seven wins out of their last eight games, RPS have emerged as the other dominating side alongside table leaders Mumbai Indians (MI). (LIVE SCORECARD)
There is a possibility that RPS will be already in the Play-offs before they take on Daredevils, provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. However, the Pune side can't be hoping for help from the other sides and would be keen to snare their own points and advance. They look good to get there since it is all clicking for them at the right time. As for DD, all they can play for is pride and personal landmarks, as the young batsmen would like to press their cases for future leagues as well as the Indian team.
When and Where to watch: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
(DD) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: DD vs RPS
Pune skipper, Steven Smith says that there is one change, ADAM ZAMPA is replacing Imran Tahir who has left for national duties. Says that the focus has been to play good cricket for his team. Says that he would have batted first too as the wicket looks a bit dry. Maintains that there isn't much pressure on his side and adds that they are taking things simply.
Delhi skipper, Zaheer Khan informs that they are looking to bat first. He feels that spin might play a part which is why SHAHBAZ NADEEM has come into the side for CARLOS BRATHWAITE. Says that a win is a win and it is important. Mentions that they are looking to get to 14 points, playing fearless cricket and express themselves.
TOSS - Delhi win the toss and opt to bat.
The visitors on the other hand are in a relatively good position. A win today will seal their spot in the playoffs and Steven Smith and his men will be eager to get done with it rather than leave things late. The team is clicking as a unit and the tourists will hope that the break does not cost them any momentum. It is a vital game for them, expect them to put in their all.
Hello everyone and welcome to the coverage of Game 52 of the Indian T20 League 2017 between Delhi and Pune at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The home side chased down another big target against Gujarat which will make them feel good about themselves. Zaheer Khan though will be aware that the bowling has slipped under the radar and needs improvement. The young batting has blown hot and cold and the skipper will want them to get consistent. The hosts have been eliminated from the tournament but will look to spoil the party for Pune.