IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Updated: 18 April 2017 18:50 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 20th T20 match between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground in Rajkot on Tuesday.

IPL live score: Gujarat Lions will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday © BCCI

Gujarat Lions (GL) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are not in a happy place. The place is at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 table. GL have just one win and three losses, while RCB are scratching at the bottom of the barrel with four miserable losses from five matches. Needless to say, both GL skipper Suresh Raina and his RCB counterpart Virat Kohli will be desperate to grab some points when they meet at the Sausrashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday.Raina would be hoping that returning home would be something of a boost for his side. They were looking good to be competitive in their last match with Mumbai Indians, but the Mumbai outfit is almost unstoppable now. (LIVE SCORECARD)

RCB, on the other hand, are extremely upset, with Kohli mincing no words when he reminded his team of their responsibility towards the fans and franchise owners. RCB have by far the most formidable batting in the tournament, with Kohli, Chris Gayle being among the best batsmen in the business. However, AB de Villiers recurring injury may force him out again from the crucial tie. GL too have the likes of Raina, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith and Aaron Finch in their batting armoury. It is the bowling that will be sorely tested when the two sides meet and it is a simple matter of who bowls better that may decide the clash between these two bottom-placed sides.

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
!

Time out has been taken.

15.5
W

Dhawal Kulkarni to Virat Kohli

OUT c Dwayne Smith b Dhawal Kulkarni. Bangalore have lost their second wicket.

15.4
2

Dhawal Kulkarni to Virat Kohli

2 runs.

15.3
2

Dhawal Kulkarni to Virat Kohli

Short and slow outside off, mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for a couple.

15.2
1

Dhawal Kulkarni to Travis Head

Back of a length slower one, Head looks to pull it but gets off the inside edge past the leg pole. Another quick single taken.

15.1
1

Dhawal Kulkarni to Virat Kohli

Yorker around off, Kohli does well to dig it out. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and the ball rolls beside the pitch. Head calls his skipper for a quick single and takes it.

!

Dhawal Kulkarni comes back.

14.6
6

Shivil Kaushik to Travis Head

SIX! Head gets into the act now! Served fuller around off, Head kneels down and slogs sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 18 runs from the over!

14.5
1

Shivil Kaushik to Virat Kohli

The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total.

14.4
6

Shivil Kaushik to Virat Kohli

SIX! Clean strike! Bowls it quicker around off, Kohli shimmies a touch and whips it over mid-wicket. It's flat and travels the distance for a biggie. Amazing shot this!

