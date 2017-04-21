IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (GL) Gujarat Lions

While this encounter - between the second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the bottom-scrapers Gujarat Lions (GL) in the Indian Premier League 2017 - was inevitable, it is also something that generates some interest in terms of the sheer difference in form and fortune. KKR have won four of the five matches they have played so far, while GL's stats are diametrically opposite. Given this gap, it may be a steep hill for Gujarat to climb. The memories of a 10-wicket drubbing will be fresh in GL's mind when they meet for the second time this season.
It is not like the teams are that different. KKR actually may have the lesser talent in their batting. Gautam Gambhir leads the pack, with Manish Pandey being the other major contributor. As for the rest, they have fits and starts from the likes of Yusuf Pathan and 'surprise weapon' Sunil Narine. It is however their bowlers, who have contributed, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and the spin duo of Narine and Kuldeep Yadav delivering consistently.
