IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions Vs Kings XI Punjab

Updated: 23 April 2017 14:57 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 26th T20 match between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

IPL live score: Gujarat Lions will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday © BCCI

Gujarat Lions would be hoping that their win over Kolkata Knight Riders was not a flash in the pan and that they could add to the good work done there with two more points against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they meet up in Rajkot on Sunday. GL skipper Suresh Raina once more reminded all concerned of his limited-overs credentials, though one win won't be enough for them. KXIP, on the other hand, would be wondering where the next point would come from. Especially, when their 198 runs were dismissed with no trouble by Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD)

It largely will be a battle of batting strength, with the formidable GL names like Raina, Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Dwayne Smith to take one KXIP skipper Glenn Maxwell, in the company of Hashim Amla, coming off a century in the last game, and also the likes of Marcus Stoinis and David Miller.But the issue for both sides has been their bowling, which shows why GL are just one step off the bottom of the points table and KXIP are also not too well placed. Of all the bowlers on display, only GL's Andrew Tye and Basil Thampi have made an impression, but not in the same match. Ravindra Jadeja is not in best form yet, so his potential to take wickets regularly has not been reached yet. The Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have not really worked for KXIP, nor has Varun Aaron. No wonder Maxwell is left shaking his head when targets close to 200 are hauled in so easily.

When and Where to watch: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

(GL) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
19.6
W

Basil Thampi to Wriddhiman Saha

OUT! Punjab finish on 188/7. Yorker outside off, Saha only manages to jam it down the track. Sharma takes off from the other end and Saha responds. Basil Thampi collects it on his followthrough, runs back to the bowler's end and flicks the bails off calmly.

19.5
6

Basil Thampi to Wriddhiman Saha

SIX! Handy maximum! Searches for the yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss outside off. It's in the slot and Saha clubs it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.

19.4
2

Basil Thampi to Wriddhiman Saha

Low full toss around the pads, Saha whips it to deep mid-wicket and comes back for two runs.

19.3
1

Basil Thampi to Mohit Sharma

Hits his mark again and bowls it fullish on off, Sharma slices it to deep point for a single.

19.2
2

Basil Thampi to Mohit Sharma

Very full outside off, Sharma only manages to carve it through covers and picks up two runs for it. This is good bowling from the young man.

19.1
1

Basil Thampi to Wriddhiman Saha

Saha backs away and Thampi follows him with a low full toss, Saha only manages to ease it down to long off for a run.

!

Basil Thampi to bowl the final over of the innings.

18.6
1

Dwayne Smith to Wriddhiman Saha

Fullish delivery, Saha drives it to mid off and takes off. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. Would have been close if he hit. 18 runs from that over, good one for the visitors.

18.5
1

Dwayne Smith to Mohit Sharma

Driven through the covers by the batsman. One run added to the total.

!

Mohit Sharma comes out to bat.

