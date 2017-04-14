IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Gujarat Lions (GL) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to a challenging total of 171/8 at Rajkot after a blistering start from Rahul Tripathi and captain Steve Smith. With Jadeja back for Gujarat Lions, their bowling and batting line-up look a bit more solid. Where seasoned pacer Praveen Kumar went for a massive 51 runs in his four overs, Indian Premier League debutant Andrew Tye scalped 5 wickets along with a hat-trick in the last over of the innings. Smith emerged as the highest run-getter with 45, followed by Ankit Tripathi (33) and Manoj Tiwary (31.) Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni failed to impress with the bat yet again. It will be a task for RPS to restrict the hosts, while the latter will try to get their first victory.. (Live Scorecard)

Tye dismissed Ankit Tiwari for 25 when he was caught on the first ball of the 20th over of Rising Pune Supergiant's innings. Next, Tye dismissed Manoj Tiwary for 31 and then clean bowled Shardul Thakur for a golden duck for his hat-trick. This is the first instance of two hat-tricks on the same day in IPL, with both playing their first game's of the season.

