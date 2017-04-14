IPL Live Score, Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant

Gujarat Lions (GL) restricted Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) to a challenging total of 171/8 at Rajkot after a blistering start from Rahul Tripathi and captain Steve Smith. With Jadeja back for Gujarat Lions, their bowling and batting line-up look a bit more solid. Where seasoned pacer Praveen Kumar went for a massive 51 runs in his four overs, Indian Premier League debutant Andrew Tye scalped 5 wickets along with a hat-trick in the last over of the innings. Smith emerged as the highest run-getter with 45, followed by Ankit Tripathi (33) and Manoj Tiwary (31.) Ben Stokes and MS Dhoni failed to impress with the bat yet again. It will be a task for RPS to restrict the hosts, while the latter will try to get their first victory.. (Live Scorecard)
Tye dismissed Ankit Tiwari for 25 when he was caught on the first ball of the 20th over of Rising Pune Supergiant's innings. Next, Tye dismissed Manoj Tiwary for 31 and then clean bowled Shardul Thakur for a golden duck for his hat-trick. This is the first instance of two hat-tricks on the same day in IPL, with both playing their first game's of the season.
When and Where to Watch Live: Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
(GL) Vs (RPS) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: GL vs RPS
0
Rahul Chahar to Dwayne Smith
No run.
2
Rahul Chahar to Dwayne Smith
A touch short outside off, Smith rocks back and cuts it behind point. Imrah Tahir cuts it off near the fence to keep it down to two.
RAHUL CHAHAR to bowl now.
Time out taken. Gujarat off to a flier in this run chase. Unless Pune pick quick wickets, this could be over quickly.
0
Imran Tahir to Brendon McCullum
Full toss again, Brendon hits it back towards the bowler. A flying start for Gujarat, they are 61/0 at the end of the Powerplay. They need 111 from 84 balls and are well on track.
6
Imran Tahir to Brendon McCullum
SIX! He is in the zone tonight! Floated outside off, MCcullum is quick to use his feet and smokes it over long on for a maximum.
0
Imran Tahir to Brendon McCullum
Full on off, McCullum backs away and drags it back to Tahir.
4
Imran Tahir to Brendon McCullum
FOUR! This is even better! McCullum steps out and takes it on the full. Slams it through extra cover and sends the ball racing to the fence.
4
Imran Tahir to Brendon McCullum
FOUR! Clubbed! Tossed up outside off, McCullum goes downtown with the spin and clears the mid off fielder with ease to find the fence.
1
Imran Tahir to Dwayne Smith
Full toss on middle, Smith drills it down to long on for a single.