IPL Live Score: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 10 May 2017 21:51 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 50th T20 match between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Wednesday.

IPL Live Score, GL vs DD: Delhi need 196 runs in 20 overs to win the match. © BCCI

Gujarat Lions (GL) posted a competitive total of 195 for five in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. Delhi bowlers dominated the first seven overs where they picked up three early wickets, however failed to capitalise on the momentum as Dinesh Karthik and Aaron Finch took Lions ahead in the game. Smart cricket from both batsmen built 50-run partnership and gave a solid platform to the home team. Aaron Finch during his innings scored his 13th IPL fifty, whereas on the other hand Dinesh Karthik scored 40. Delhi bowlers however in the last five overs came back in the game with wickets of Finch and Karthik. For Delhi, Mohammad Shami for one for 36 in his four overs. Delhi openers face an uphill task when they come out to bat. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs (DD) Delhi Daredevils

(GL) Vs (DD) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: GL vs DD

  • Last 10 updates
  • 2nd Innings
  • Refresh
0.3
1

Dhawal Kulkarni to Sanju Samson

Samson plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. The batsmen have run through for a single.

0.2
0

Dhawal Kulkarni to Sanju Samson

Good length ball outside off, Samson middles his shot well again but finds the point fielder.

0.1
4

Dhawal Kulkarni to Sanju Samson

FOUR! What a sweet beginning! Kulkarni serves a back of a length ball around off, Samson stays on top of the bounce and punches it nicely through the gap at cover-point for a boundary.

!

Back for the chase. Karun Nair and Sanju Samson are the Delhi openers. Dhawal Kulkarni to begin proceedings with the ball. A slip in place. Here we go...

load more
