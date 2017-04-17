 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 17 April 2017 15:56 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 18th T20 match between Delhi Daredevils (DD) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi on Monday.

IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Live Score, DD vs KKR: Kolkata would look to carry on the winning momentum against Delhi. © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Monday. (Live Scorecard)

For Delhi, pacer Mohammed Shami was included in place of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem while all-rounder Angelo Mathews replaced an unwell Corey Anderson.

KKR made just one change in their playing XI with pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile coming in place of Trent Boult.

When and Where to Watch Live: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

(DD) vs (KKR)  is scheduled for an 4pm IST (11.30am BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: DD vs KKR

  • Last 10 updates
  • 1st Innings
  • Refresh
6.2
0

Nathan Coulter Nile to Karun Nair

Angles it outside off, Nair defends it towards covers.

!

Karun Nair will bat at number 3 for Delhi.

6.1
W

Nathan Coulter Nile to Sam Billings

OUT! The bowling change works! Shorter in length on the stumps, Billings looks to pull it through but seems to have gloved it. The keeper collects and appeals long and hard. The umpire stays put for long, before signaling it out. Think the square leg umpire signaled it out to the umpire at the non-striker's end. Billings is not happy but he has to go back. How often have we seen a short break work against the batsman.

!

Nathan Coulter-Nile returns for a bowl.

5.6
1

Sunil Narine to Sam Billings

Outside off, Billings works it towards square leg for a quick single. There is a shy at the striker's end but Samson got home in time there. A superb Powerplay for the home side.

5.5
0

Sunil Narine to Sam Billings

Floats it outside off, Billings sweeps it to square leg.

5.4
1

Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson

Worked through mid-wicket for a single.

5.3
0

Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson

Shorter outside off, punched straight to extra cover.

5.2
0

Sunil Narine to Sanju Samson

Carrom ball on middle and leg, Samson defends it back watchfully.

5.1
1

Sunil Narine to Sam Billings

Floats it on off, worked through mid-wicket for a single.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Zaheer Khan Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi Indian Premier League 2017 Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket
Poll of the day

