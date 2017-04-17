IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL Live Score, DD vs KKR: Kolkata would look to carry on the winning momentum against Delhi.

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Monday. (Live Scorecard)

For Delhi, pacer Mohammed Shami was included in place of left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem while all-rounder Angelo Mathews replaced an unwell Corey Anderson.

KKR made just one change in their playing XI with pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile coming in place of Trent Boult.

When and Where to Watch Live: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

(DD) vs (KKR) is scheduled for an 4pm IST (11.30am BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.