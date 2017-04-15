IPL Live Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Saturday's second match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi, which will host its first match of IPL 2017. DD have regained their composure after a dodgy start with a fine win over Rising Pune Supergiant and Zaheer Khan's men are now looking more confident. Glenn Maxwell and KXIP lost to Kolkata Knight Riders to register their first loss of IPL 10. But given the format of the tournament, any team can win on any day. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Daredevils' huge win over Rising Pune Supergiant acted as a warning to the rival teams, including their immediate opponents, whose unbeaten run in IPL 10 came to a grinding halt. Daredevils are entering the match after hammering RPS by 97 runs, thanks to young batsman Sanju Samson's maiden IPL ton and Chris Morris' incredible power- hitting down the order. The South African's nine-ball 38 is still being talked about.
When and Where to watch: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
(DD) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: DD vs KXIP
Glenn Maxwell brings himself into the attack.
Time Out has been signalled!
Axar Patel to Rishabh Pant
Short and wide outside off, Pant cuts it straight to the cover-point fielder.
Corey Anderson is the next man in.
Axar Patel to Sam Billings
OUT! Billings departs, but not before playing a superb knock. Fuller ball around off, Sam Billings makes use of his feet again, gets to the pitch and lofts it over mid on. Has got the height, but not the distance. It's straight down the throat of David Miller at long on who hangs on to it solidly. Important breakthrough for Punjab.
Axar Patel to Sam Billings
On the shorter side once more, outside off, Sam punches it hard straight to the extra cover fielder.
Axar Patel to Sam Billings
FOUR! Billings continues his charge! Sees the quicker ball, dances down to it and lofts it over covers to send it across the rope. Brilliant shot.
Axar Patel to Rishabh Pant
Pushes it quicker through the air on middle and off, Pant lofts it over mid-wicket comfortably for one.
Axar Patel to Sam Billings
Short and flat, sliding in with the angle, it's pulled away through mid-wicket for a single.
Second Indian T20 League fifty for Sam Billings.