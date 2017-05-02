IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Daredevils (DD) is the one of the two teams that has pushed themselves into a corner in the Indian Premier League Season 10 and it does not look like getting any better for them as they take on confident Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home. It could be quite a test for DD as they try to repair the shambles of their campaign. The irony is that DD has one of the best fast bowling contingents in IPL 10 and on their day, they can decimate any batting. But the bowlers have very little to defend, as was evident against Kings XI Punjab, when the batting folded up for just 67. The batting has been DD's Achilles heel right throughout the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
SRH, on the other hand, look good enough to win the IPL again. The batting, with Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques is downright scary. Even the bowling is right up there, with Purple Cap holder Bhuvaneshwar Kumar leading the pack, as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Siddarth Kaul doing an excellent job. So it looks like another bad day in the office awaits DD. Any result to the contrary will be seen as an upset.
When and Where to watch: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (SRH) Sunrisers Hyderabad
(DD) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: DD vs SRH
We're going to return to the capital of the country where Delhi will take on a Hyderabad team in red-hot form at the moment. The defending champions are coming into this match on the back of a thumping victory over one of the strongest teams of the competition. David Warner's blazing century took Kolkata apart and left them with no chance of even getting a sniff at any time during the game. The bowlers did a good job once more with a very professional outing. They'll be brimming with self-confidence and would want to put in a similar display. Their opponents, well, their fate has been quite contrasting in this edition. Their bowling unit is a good one but it's their batting order which has let them down on most occasions. The players are young, still learning and the pressure seems to have gotten to them. There have been instances where Delhi have been in a good position but they've failed to finish things off. The hosts desperately need a win, but question marks remain as to whether Rahul Dravid's young guns can pull it off. Though if they are to, it's the perfect time to do it as they'll be back playing at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Remains to be seen how this one plays out.