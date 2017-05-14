IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note. Both franchises are already out of reckoning for play-offs berths following a forgettable season. While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza.
Even as the Daredevils shocked Rising Pune Supergiants by seven runs in their last match, at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Royal Challengers Bangalore were made to bite the dust by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore
(DD) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: DD vs RCB
The final league match of the 2017 Indian T20 League will be a dead rubber as Delhi are set to host Bangalore at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Both teams are out of contention for the playoffs and will just be hoping to finish the season on a high. It has been a dismal season for Bangalore right from the start. Injuries to key players hurt them early on but even after their return, things didn't change. Kohli and de Villiers had a shockingly poor season simultaneously - something that was not in anyone's wild imaginations before the season began. Bowling had been the visitors weakness across seasons but they actually did well this year. Most of the matches saw the bowlers doing a decent job but the batting just went on a downslide, especially after that atrocious 49 all out against Kolkata. Confidence just never came back for Bangalore and as a result, the visitors had their worst ever season in the Indian T20 League with the wooden spoon to their name. Delhi on the other hand had a better chance of making the playoffs as they did start well but then hit a roadblock with a series of defeats. The overdependency on the young Indian talents in batting backfired as the youngsters weren't consistent enough barring Samson. The bowling too wasn't always spot on despite having some big names in there. It won't be wrong to say that the hosts had the potential to go all the way but inconsistency hindered their chances coupled with strange chopping and changing by team management which cost them last year as well. With both sides playing for pride, we can expect a close game.