IPL Live Score: Delhi Daredevils (DD) vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Both teams would look to end on a high © BCCI

Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note. Both franchises are already out of reckoning for play-offs berths following a forgettable season. While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza.

Even as the Daredevils shocked Rising Pune Supergiants by seven runs in their last match, at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Royal Challengers Bangalore were made to bite the dust by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to Watch Live: Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RCB) Royal Challengers Bangalore

(DD) Vs (RCB) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.